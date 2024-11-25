Maharashtra Votes for Development - Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Maharashtra electorates have conferred a thumping absolute majority of 229 seats to the BJP led alliance in the recently held State Legislative Assembly elections.

"As an entrepreneur, I feel that this result is encouraging and beneficial to the overall development of Maharashtra," said, Dr. Dhanjajay Datar, popularly known and revered as Masala King, CMD of Adil group of Superstores, Dubai & UAE.

As per his observation the economic and industrial development of any state depends upon the stability of the government policies- and to ensure the consistency of such policies, the government should have a strong mandate. Since both the governments at the Centre and State level are from the same alliance, being stable, like-minded and pro-development, they will surely not face challenges like instability, compromise or fear of President's rule over the next five years. Also, the state will receive abundant funding from the Centre to carry out various crucial development projects, which is promising.

As per Dr. Datar, the last regime of BJP led alliance in Maharashtra demonstrated comprehensive and fast development with its people-centric decisions. The same will be witnessed in the near future. Many vital infrastructure projects are in the final stage of completion and some of them- for example, Samruddhi Expressway, Metro Trains, Bullet Train, Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, Navi Mumbai International Airport, proposed Wadhwan Port etc. are also crucial for national progress.

Dr. Datar expressed, "I am sure that there will be a great boost to investment, communication, import-export and industrial development in Maharashtra, which would result in the economic prosperity of the state. My best wishes to the new government and its visionary leadership."

