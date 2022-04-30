Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand owe the most dues to Coal India Limited

State power generating companies of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh owe the most amount of money to Coal India Limited, sources said.

The highest amount is owed by Maharashtra State Power Generation Company. Coal India Limited's dues to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company stand at Rs 2,608.07 crore. Undisputed amount is Rs 2591.45 crore.

The second highest amount is owed by West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, which has dues of Rs 1066.40 crore. Undisputed amount is Rs 955.54 crore, the sources said.

In terms of the amount dues the third highest is Tenughat Vidyut Nigam Limited, a Government of Jharkhand undertaking. It owes Rs 1018.22 crore to Coal India Limited. Entire amount is undisputed.

The fourth highest amount is owed by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) with dues of Rs 823.92 crore. Undisputed amount is Rs 704.94 crore.

Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company owes Rs 531.42 crore, the fifth highest amount. The undisputed amount is Rs 480.54 crore.

The sixth highest amount is owed by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited with dues of Rs 429.47 crore. Undisputed amount owed is Rs 423.13 crore.

The sources said, although the dues pertain to the state power generating companies of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal are very high, Coal India Limited never regulated supply to these gencos and made adequate supply as per the Sub-group plan and availability of rakes.

( With inputs from ANI )

