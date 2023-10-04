Mahasangam of Global COVID Fighters: Leading Pulmonologists Congregate in Delhi to Combat Chest Diseases at NAPCON-2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 4: The Indian Chest Society (ICS) is delighted to announce that NAPCON 2023, the most prestigious annual national conference on pulmonary diseases, will be held at Delhi's Hotel Ashoka Chanakyapuri from Thursday, October 5th, to Sunday, October 8th, 2023. As a leading event in the field of respiratory medicine, the conference aims to address key issues and promote advancements in Respiratory Medicine through scientific research, collaboration, and knowledge sharing among healthcare professionals. Almost 2000 delegates from across the globe are expected to participate at this gala event.

NAPCON 2023 offers an exceptional platform for networking and collaboration among renowned national and international experts in respiratory medicine, chest disease research, TB Elimination, policy-making, and allied respiratory health professionals. This premier event will feature up-to-date research presentations, interactive sessions, panel discussions, and workshops focusing on a wide range of topics related to chest diseases and pulmonary medicine.

In line with the Indian Chest Society's mission of improving respiratory health across India, this year's event will emphasize issues affecting the country's population. The conference will explore strategies for better prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and management approaches tailored to the unique challenges faced by healthcare communities in India.

NAPCON 2023: Key highlights

-Expert-led sessions on the latest advancements in respiratory medicine.

-Cutting-edge scientific research presentations.

-Workshops and training sessions aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of healthcare professionals.

-Opportunities for attendees to network with leading industry experts.

-An exhibition showcasing new technologies and innovations in the field.

This agenda will be achieved by the organization of 17 skill-enhancing workshops curated by leading experts as faculty with hands-on sessions, allowing clinicians to learn and adapt these skills to benefit their patients. The scientific agenda consists of approximately 164 sessions led by phenomenal faculty.

More details can be found by visiting https://www.napcon2023delhi.com/.

By attending NAPCON 2023, participants can stay informed about the latest trends in pulmonary medicine while connecting with top industry leaders from around the world who are dedicated to addressing India's respiratory health challenges.

The organizing team consists of Dr Rakesh Chawla as the organizing Chairman, with Dr Manoj Goel as the Secretary, Dr Arun Madan as the treasurer, and Dr Vivek Nangia & Dr Aditya K Chawla as Joint Secretaries.

The conference will have international faculty, bringing a global perspective to the deliberations.

NAPCON 2023 Delhi will be inaugurated in the presence of the Governing body of the Indian Chest Society, consisting of Dr D J Roy, Dr Rajesh Swarnakar, Dr Raja Dhar, Dr G C Khilnani, Dr D J Christopher, Dr Sundeep Salvi, Dr Amita Nene, Dr Radha Munje, Dr C Ravindran & others.

We encourage healthcare professionals across various fields, including lung researchers, pulmonologists, general physicians, nurses, and physiotherapists, to register for this important event as part of their commitment to advancing India's respiratory health agenda.

Mark your calendars now for NAPCON 2023 and join us in Delhi for an enriching and inspiring experience that will elevate the field of respiratory medicine in India.

For more details, please contact the undersigned:

Dr Rakesh Chawla, Organizing Chairman - NAPCON 2023 Delhi, Mob: 9810072860

Email: rakeshchawla8888@gmail.com

Dinesh Kumar Singh, Chief Media Coordinator, HEAL Health, Mob: 9811946701

Email: dinesh@healfoundation.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor