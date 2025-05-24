MAHE and BPL Medical Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Medical Device Innovation

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], May 24: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, and BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster industry-academia collaboration, drive innovation in medical devices, and equip future healthcare professionals with hands-on experience.

The partnership, signed under MAHE's "Year of Excellence in Industry-Academia Collaboration" initiative, aims to combine academic research with industry expertise to develop clinically validated, cost-effective medical devices for both Indian and global markets.

The MoU was formally signed and exchanged by Dr Giridhar P Kini, Registrar, MAHE, and Mr Guruswamy Krishnamurthy, CEO of BPL Medical Technologies. The ceremony took place in the presence of Dr Ranjan R Pai, President of MAHE and Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group, Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.) Vice Chancellor, Dr Sharat K Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor -Health Sciences, Dr Raviraja N S, Chief Operating Officer, and Dr Harish Kumar, Director of Corporate Relations, MAHE, Mr Sunil Khurana, Executive Chairman of BPL Medical Technologies and Dr Shravan Subramaniam, Managing director of BPL Medical Technologies. The event is a highlight of MAHE's "Year of Excellence in Industry-Academia Collaboration" initiative, emphasizing the university's commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry.

The partnership aims to promote academic research cooperation, joint educational activities, exchange of scholars, and shared internship opportunities. Both institutions will collaborate to develop clinically validated, cost-effective medical devices tailored for emerging markets, with a focus on the 'Make in India' vision.

"This collaboration represents a significant step towards bridging the gap between academia and industry," said Dr H S Ballal. "By combining our research capabilities with BPL's industrial expertise, we can develop healthcare solutions that are not only innovative but also affordable for rural populations," he added.

Emphasizing the broader vision Lt Gen (Dr) Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, remarked, "Our institutions share a common vision of advancing healthcare technology. This partnership will provide our students and researchers with valuable real-world exposure while contributing to meaningful healthcare innovations."

Expressing optimism about the transformative potential of the collaboration Mr Guruswamy, CEO of BPL Medical Technologies, said, "Industry-academia partnerships drive innovation globally, and this collaboration marks a pivotal shift for BPL from trading to product development and manufacturing. Leveraging MAHE's world-class testing facilities and clinical expertise will accelerate our journey to deliver practical, affordable medical devices for India and similar markets across the world."

During the ceremony, Dr Arun Maiya, Dean, Manipal College of Health Professions, Manipal (MCHP, Manipal) presented MAHE's Medical Instruments, Devices & Allied Services (MIDAS) hub, supported by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India. MIDAS is India's first medical device innovation hub within a private higher education ecosystem. It unites 25 institutions and 30 industry partners to drive indigenous design, development, and commercialization of innovative healthcare devices, reducing reliance on imports. The Hub also offers specialized training and workshops for researchers and industry partners, creating a vibrant ecosystem that accelerates medical technology innovation and makes affordable, high-quality healthcare solutions accessible across India.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable academic track record, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant research contributions, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, and for national & multinational corporates looking for top talent.

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., established in 2013, was founded with investments from BPL Group and Goldman Sachs. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, BPL Medical operates through 5 zonal offices and 15 branch offices across the country. With a growing workforce of ~900 employees, BPL Medical grew by 10 times in revenue over the last 10 years.

BPL Medical's operations include two manufacturing plants: One in Palakkad, Kerala, was established in 2013, and the second being a greenfield project, situated in Jigani, Bangalore, inaugurated in 2024. The new facility spans 1.25 acres and employs around 300 staff members across both plants.

The second plant was officially inaugurated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as part of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, an initiative by the Government of India to boost 'Make in India' program. With this plant, we aim to help meet the growing demand for medical equipment and foster self-reliance in India's healthcare sector.

BPL Medical operates across six key business verticals: Cardiology, Critical Care & Surgery, Imaging, Mother & Child Health, Home Care, and Consumables & Accessories.

