Mahindra Bolero: Specs, Variants, and Features Compared

New Delhi [India], December 22: For over two decades, the Mahindra Bolero has been India's go-to SUV for reliability, performance, and practicality. Built to handle everything from city streets to rugged terrain, the Bolero continues to hold its ground as one of the most trusted and best-selling SUVs in the country.

In its latest avatar, Mahindra has given the Bolero a refined design, updated technology, and improved comfort all while retaining its legendary durability. This article breaks down the specifications, variants, and features of the Mahindra Bolero to help you determine which variant best suits your needs.

Engine and Performance

At the core of the Mahindra Bolero is the proven mHawk75 1.5-litre diesel engine, designed for consistent performance, excellent fuel efficiency, and long-lasting reliability.

The mHawk75 engine delivers strong low-end torque, ideal for rural roads, highways, and hilly terrain. It's also equipped with Engine Start/Stop (ESS) technology, which helps save fuel by turning off the engine during idling and restarting it seamlessly when required.

With a 60-litre fuel tank and refined suspension under the RideFlo system, the Bolero offers a smooth, comfortable ride even on uneven surfaces something it has been famous for since its inception.

Dimensions and Build

The Bolero maintains its strong, boxy structure, prioritising utility and strength. Here's how it measures up:

The high ground clearance and sturdy steel body structure make it capable of handling bad roads with ease. Combined with 215/75 R15 tyres and a ladder-frame chassis, the Bolero remains one of the most capable vehicles for rough terrain.

Interior and Comfort Features

Inside the Bolero, Mahindra has introduced small but impactful upgrades to improve comfort and convenience without compromising the SUV's simplicity.

Key Comfort Features:

* Premium leatherette upholstery for a refined cabin feel.

* Manual air-conditioning with optimised airflow.

* Power windows and central locking for added convenience.

* Bottle holders and mobile pockets in every row.

* Refined suspension and cabin insulation for a quieter drive.

* 7-seat (5+2) layout ideal for family or business use.

The focus remains on durability and practicality, ensuring that the Bolero feels robust and dependable for both everyday driving and long-distance journeys.

Technology and Infotainment

The new Bolero adds a layer of modernity with functional technology updates. It now comes with:

* 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.

* Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity.

* Digital Driver Information Display showing distance-to-empty, gear position, and fuel efficiency.

* USB Type-C fast charging port for quick device charging.

These features make the Bolero more user-friendly, allowing for easy access to information and entertainment on the go.

Safety and Stability

The Mahindra Bolero has always been built like a tank, and the latest version reinforces that reputation with improved safety systems.

The Bolero's high driving position enhances visibility, while its rigid chassis structure provides extra confidence in tough driving environments.

Variants and Comparison

The Mahindra Bolero is available in four variants each offering a unique balance of practicality, features, and value.

Each variant shares the same robust engine but differs in convenience and comfort features, allowing buyers to choose according to their needs and budget.

Colours

The Mahindra Bolero is offered in four colour options:

* Stealth Black

* Rocky Beige

* Diamond White

* DSAT Silver

Each colour complements the Bolero's muscular styling, with Stealth Black standing out as the most premium option in the range.

Price and Value

With prices starting at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to ₹9.69 lakh for the top-end variant, the Bolero remains one of the most affordable and value-driven SUVs in its category.

Add to that its low maintenance costs, long lifespan, and excellent resale value, and it's easy to see why the Bolero continues to be a favourite among both individual buyers and fleet operators.

Final Thoughts

The Mahindra Bolero remains true to its heritage while evolving with modern features and improved comfort. Its powerful diesel engine, practical cabin, and versatile design make it a dependable choice for buyers who prioritise durability and low running costs.

Whether you're a business owner looking for a tough workhorse or a family looking for a reliable SUV, the Bolero continues to deliver on every front proving why it's still one of the most trusted names in India's automotive history.

In short, the Mahindra Bolero is not just a specification sheet it's a statement of strength, performance, and practicality.

