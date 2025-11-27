Mahindra Unveils XEV 9S, India’s New Electric 7-Seater SUV, Starting at Rs 19.95 Lakh

If there’s one thing modern life rarely gives us, it’s space — space to pause, space to think, space to be ourselves, and space to be with the people who matter. Today, Mahindra brings that feeling back with something refreshingly meaningful: the XEV 9S, India’s first authentic electric origin 7-seater SUV, built from the ground up on the INGLO architecture.

The XEV 9S arrives as India’s Big New Electric — a bold idea crafted into an intelligently spacious SUV for people whose lives, dreams, and daily journeys are getting bigger. It’s designed for families, creators, travellers, and everyday Indians who want one simple thing from their car: space for everything they want to do and everything they want to be.

It’s big. It’s bold. It’s electric.



Meet the Big New Electric XEV 9S, the a 7-seater eSUV that gives you pace for everything you want to do and everything you want to be.#XEV9S#TheBigElectric#MahindraElectricOriginSUVs@Mahindra_Auto@MahindraRisepic.twitter.com/eKkGEWJHZU — Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs (@mahindraesuvs) November 27, 2025

Powered by MAIA, India’s fastest automotive mind, and shaped with Mahindra’s expressive design philosophy, the XEV 9S doesn’t just introduce a new vehicle — it introduces a new feeling of electric freedom.

A Big New Electric for Big Lives

With its expansive cabin, clever three-row electric-first layout, whisper-quiet drive, and an almost magical sense of openness, the XEV 9S gives families, travellers, creators, and commuters something Indian mobility has long denied them: Comfort that isn’t negotiated. Space that isn’t apologised for. Electric that isn’t small.

R Velusamy, President - Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd. said, “We have always believed that technology is meaningful only when it expands human possibility. The XEV 9S built on the INGLO electric origin platform does exactly that by creatin space – more than anyone else and gives a smooth and noise free ride . THE MAIA brain enables many of its high tech features, making it the most advanced offering for its price .”

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Executive Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said, “The future of Indian mobility will belong to brands that don’t just electrify vehicles, but reimagine categories. With the XEV 9S, we’re not just playing in the EV segment, we’re expanding it. This SUV signals the start of a BIG new electric era for Mahindra - one built on scale, on purpose, and on a deep understanding of how India moves. The attractive prices starting at ₹ 19.95 Lakh make a very high tech product accessible, with bookings opening on Jan 14 and deliveries start on Jan 23.”

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer - Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Designing the XEV 9S wasn’t about adding lines to a surface, it was about shaping a feeling. We wanted it to feel like stepping into a personal sanctuary, yet one that carries the pulse of modern India. Electric gave us the canvas; INGLO gave us the freedom to sculpt light, space, and comfort. The result is an SUV that wears its size with grace and its technology with humility. It’s expressive, it’s calm, and it’s unmistakably Mahindra - built for a nation whose aspirations are only getting bigger.”

The New Shape of Space:

The XEV 9S is an expression of Mahindra’s signature Heartcore Design philosophy. Its athletic stance, clean lines, gloss finish, immersive tech-rich interiors and carefully balanced proportions scream ‘Premium SUV’ and evoke a sense of purpose and maximum space. The XEV 9S is silent sophistication on wheels.