‘Make in India’ vital for defence self-reliance, nation-building: Ashok Wadhawan

New Delhi, July 30 Calling ‘Make in India’ a big opportunity to make the country self-sufficient in critical defence manufacturing, Ashok Wadhawan, Joint President and Head Land Systems at Adani Defence, said on Wednesday that in the current geopolitical scenario, especially in the area of energetic materials, self-reliance is crucial for India’s security.

“Looking at the current geopolitical situation, especially in the area of energetic materials, if we are not self-sustaining, it will be difficult to defend our country. This is nation-building for us,” he told IANS on the sideline of the inaugural session of PHDCCI’s Ammo Power Conference here.

He said the event was bringing together the government, armed forces, private players, and the public sector to address existing challenges and build a sustainable domestic industry for arms, explosives, and energetic materials.

“It’s a great show, very much required. We are in a state where we need to build capability in India, which we at Adani are doing,” Wadhawan explained.

Highlighting the changing nature of warfare, Wadhawan noted that in the last 5–6 years, conflicts across the globe have shown a shift from traditional tanks and missiles to precision-driven systems.

He stressed that India must urgently build private sector capability, supported by public institutions, to match this evolution.

Loitering munitions and energetic materials, he said, should be priority areas, with policy reforms enabling their growth.

“We are stepping in to help make this a reality. This is a place where the user requires, and we are putting our foot forward to actually build the capability,” he told IANS.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Nasir Jamal, Director of PHDCCI, said that ammunition is not just a consumable but a vital element for mission success, deterrence, and preparedness.

He stressed that in the age of modern warfare, India’s munitions must be smart, precise, reliable, and indigenously available.

Chief Guest Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), Ministry of Defence, underlined the government’s decade-long push for self-reliance.

He said that while the government and armed forces have the intent, the industry must focus on the entire value chain to not only meet India’s needs but also cater to global demand.

