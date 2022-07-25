Making Travel Luxury For All, India’s Youngest Travel Blogger Rainna Goel Releases ‘A Luxury Wanderer’s Book’

July 25: Mumbai-based teen author Rainna Goel, who started blogging at the age of 12, unveiled her new work, titled “A Luxury Wanderer’s Book: Unveiling Travel Luxury for Every Voyager”. The book published by Notion Press in the December of 2019, is available to buy on Amazon, flipkart and many more platforms.

A 16-year-old budding writer and a full-time travel blogger, Rainna Goel blogs under her brand named ‘Travels A La Carte’ while she takes over searches on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Google as India’s youngest travel blogger.

“A Luxury Wanderer’s Book: Unveiling Travel Luxury for Every Voyager” it takes readers through a portico of charismatic luxury, thereon soaking you into world-class extravagance and dazzling experiences. “This book is your passport to a smoother, more grandiloquent travel,” says the author Rainna Goel.

Reading through, the book attempts to replace conventional holiday itineraries aside and leap forward into the glitz and glam of the travel world. This contemporary book is meant for voyagers who feel an adrenaline surge each time they hear the words ‘luxury travel’. Voyagers can use this handbook as a one-stop guide for planning the trip of a lifetime by making it your most essential resource.

The book though released in 2019, due to pandemic the launch event and success party was held in Title Waves on 16th July 2022 in Bandra where in we could see various dignitaries of Mumbai who were present to give wishes to the young author.

