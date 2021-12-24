Malaika Arora and other B-Town celebs add glamour to Brands Impact's Golden Glory Awards '21

Following the successful edition in 2019, , one of the leading events and branding companies in India organized the second edition of the 2021 at Hotel Leela, Mumbai. The awards are meant to acknowledge and bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals and companies that are embarking upon the path of glory and success with their remarkable achievements.

The ceremony was graced by the gorgeous Malaika Arora who is not only an actress but also a model, VJ, dancer, producer, and one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood.

The categories included Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Technology coupled with special awards for Celebrities, TV Artists, and Influencers. Additionally, there will be awards to honour the work of Astrologers, Tarot Card Readers, and Makeup Artists.

Talking of the Awards, Ankita Singh, Director - Brands Impact said "In the recent past, not many Bollywood events have happened, so we planned to make it huge and with God's grace it turned out to be a great success. Talking about our chief guest, the gorgeous Malaika Arora, being the style goddess was a perfect fit for these style and glamour awards."

The event was hosted by Aman Yatan Verma and was also attended by the renowned astrologer from Kolkata, Dr Sohini Sastri as the guest of the honour who also shared the stage with Malaika in giving away the awards.

Among the winners were several eminent personalities Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Lead Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Loved Reality Show Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta ( Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (For Advocating Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Female Lead Actor on OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Most Stylish Glamour Icon), Mukesh Rishi (Most Versatile Actor in Supporting Roles), Anubhav Singh Bassi (Youth Icon) and Malvika Raaj & Sonaakshi Raaj (Most Stylish Sister Duo).

Gracing the ceremony and talking at the event, Malaika further adds, "It is a huge honour to be a part of such an august gathering and I would like to thank Brands Impact for giving me this opportunity. The awardees present here are the true celebrities and big congratulations to all of them."

The event was presented by Brands Impact in association with the World Quality Promotion Council, Powered by Darwin Platform Group of companies, Co-powered by Toshi Automation Solutions, Wellness partner - Ashpveda Pvt. Limited, Hospitality Partner - Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala, Food Partner - Edobo, Beverage Partner - Living Liquidz, Event Partner - Rudra Events & Wedding Planner, Magazine Partner - Power Corridors and Health Partner - Dr Diabetes. The ceremony concluded with a star-studded Page 3 party with socialites from the world of fashion & Bollywood.

