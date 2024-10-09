Malaika Arora opens Page3 Luxury Salon in Bengaluru

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora opened Page3 Luxury Salon's 30th outlet in India and second in Bengaluru, amidst a growing demand for premium experiences among Indian women and a continued growth for beauty products.

The 2,000-square feet salon at the Forum South Mall in Konanakunte boasts ultra-luxury features and premium brands aimed at transforming the user experience of a growing number of beauty-conscious customers in the city.

"I'm thrilled to be the brand ambassador for Page3 Luxury Salon! Their commitment to creativity and self-expression resonates with me deeply, and I love how they empower individuals to feel their best. Together, we're redefining beauty and confidence," says Malaika, who has been named 'Style Icon of the Year' by Page3.

Malaika was chosen for the award for her outstanding contribution to the fashion and beauty industry, particularly for her role in promoting self-expression and empowerment through style.

Her advocacy in body positivity and inclusivity has instilled confidence in countless women across the country. Known for her daring fashion choices, Malaika has been celebrated as an evergreen trendsetter.

On the occasion, Page3 Luxury Salon also organised a unique beauty pageant, which saw women from across the city participate in the contest.

From more than 500 aspiring models who applied for the contest, Neha Rai was crowned Miss Face of Bengaluru, while Komal Rahul was awarded Mrs. Face of Bengaluru at a dazzling ceremony held at the mall.

"This is the first time we are hosting this pageant in Bengaluru. The awards are a celebration of both beauty and talent, aimed at providing new opportunities for women aspiring to enter the rapidly expanding fashion industry in the country," says C.K. Kumaravel, Founder, Page3, adding that the brand plans to host a similar pageant every year in different cities across the country.

The Page3 brand, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, is witnessing substantial business growth. With 30 outlets, the franchise-modelled business boasts presence across six Indian states. The brand aims to expand the business by empowering franchisees, with plans to increase the number of salons to 50 by 2025 and 100 by 2027.

"The salon experience itself has transformed since 2009 when we started our first unit. Today, India boasts a growing demand for what can be termed a niche experience, with five-star qualities in terms of ambience, hygiene, brands and stylists. And we have excelled in offering this experience," says Shanmugha Kumar, CEO and Director of Page3.

India, he says, has emerged as one of the fastest growing markets for salons. The Indian beauty and personal care market valued at US$ 28 billion in 2023 is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during 2024-2032.

"What's further driving the Indian market is the demand for organic beauty and personal care products, being sought after to improve the texture and appearance of skin, hair and nails," says Shanmugha, adding that Page3's key objective is to cater to this niche demand.

Meanwhile, in an effort to honour associated brands, Page3 has announced the winners of the first annual Page3 Salon Luxury Awards based on popular choices by its clientele. While Skeyndor was awarded the Best Skincare Brand of the Year, Kerastase was chosen as the Best Haircare Brand of the Year. Bluesky was declared the Best Nailcare Brand of the Year, and Marc received the Best Salon Furniture Brand of the Year award.

"It serves as a recognition for the brands that people love. We are honouring them based on larger public demand," adds C.K. Kumaravel.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor