MANA Dale Wins Prestigious GREBA Award for Green Homes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24: In a landmark achievement for sustainable urban development, MANA Dale has been honored with the prestigious GREBA Award for Green Homes. This recognition celebrates the project's exceptional commitment to eco-friendly living and innovative design that harmonizes modern luxury with environmental stewardship.

Located in Kodathi, off Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru, this 6.97-acre sanctuary seamlessly blends luxury with environmental consciousness.

The project's design philosophy revolves around the concept of "forestscapes", where the natural landscape takes center stage. By preserving existing flora and integrating new plantings, MANA Dale creates a lush, tropical paradise within the urban fabric. This approach not only enhances biodiversity but also provides residents with a serene, oxygen-rich environment that promotes well-being and connection to nature.

A Haven of Green Amenities

Nestled amidst lush greenery, MANA Dale offers spacious 3 and 4 BHK apartments that seamlessly blend modern architecture with eco-friendly elements. The project boasts:

* 55,000 sq. ft. Clubhouse: Featuring a swimming pool, multipurpose court, reading pods, outdoor gym, and children's play area.

* Oxygen Pockets: Strategically placed green spaces that promote well-being and purify the air.

* 100-Year-Old Banyan Tree: A testament to MANA's commitment to preserving natural heritage.

Innovative Green Features

MANA Dale's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its verdant surroundings. The development incorporates cutting-edge green technologies, including:

1. Energy-efficient design and materials that minimize the carbon footprint of the buildings.

2. Climate-responsive design with optimized building orientation based on sun path analysis and strategic placement of structures to maximize natural ventilation from prevailing wind patterns.

3. Pedestrian-friendly layout that limits vehicular movement to just 10% of the site, reducing pollution and encouraging a healthier, more active lifestyle.

4. Implementation of Mivan Technology in construction, which offers superior aesthetics and space efficiency while reducing waste and construction time.

The project's innovative 55,000 sq. ft. luxury clubhouse serves as a hub for community engagement and sustainable living practices. It offers residents access to a range of eco-friendly amenities, from organic gardening spaces to educational programs on environmental conservation.

Enhancing Quality of Life

MANA Dale's recognition by GREBA underscores the growing demand for residential spaces that prioritize ecological balance alongside human comfort. As urban areas continue to expand, projects like MANA Dale pave the way for a future where cities can grow in harmony with nature, offering residents not just homes, but holistic, sustainable lifestyles.

Kishore Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of MANA Projects, expressed his appreciation for the award, stating, "We are incredibly honored to receive the GREBA Award for Green Homes. This accolade underscores our relentless commitment to sustainability and our mission to create homes that not only provide luxury and comfort but also foster a healthier, greener way of living. At MANA Projects, we are dedicated to building the future responsibly, and MANA Dale exemplifies this ethos."

This award-winning development sets a new benchmark for green living in India, demonstrating that luxury and sustainability can coexist beautifully. MANA Dale isn't just building homes; it's cultivating a community where residents can thrive in sync with the natural world, creating a legacy of environmental stewardship for generations to come.

MANA, founded in 2000 by D. Kishore Reddy, has evolved over the past two decades to become a revolutionary force in the real estate market. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company is expanding across business verticals, including property development and construction, with plans to expand its footprint to Hyderabad. With a commitment to green living, MANA has built a wealth of expertise in design, construction, and development, spanning across a spectrum of entry-level homes (through its brand, MACASA) to premium and luxury homes. The company's mission is to provide future-forward living that blends nature with dream spaces, using imagination to engineer homes for the next generation of homebuyers.

MANA's tagline, 'Live Brilliantly', encapsulates the company's multidisciplinary approach to design, blending tomorrow's technologies with today's reality. With more than 8 million sq. ft. developed to date, MANA consistently delivers innovative, high-quality homes that exceed customer expectations.

