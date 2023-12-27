Manage Hospital Costs Without Financial Stress: Get Health Insurance on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is at the forefront of redefining the health insurance landscape. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted insurers in the industry to ensure that individuals receive the care and protection they deserve. Through these tie-ups, it is committed to offering comprehensive health insurance plans curated for individual needs.

Features and Benefits of Health Insurance Plans on Bajaj Markets:

These plans are crafted with a keen understanding of the diverse medical needs of individuals.

Here are some key features and benefits that make them a preferred choice:

* Comprehensive Coverage: Wide-ranging coverage encompassing hospitalisation costs, room rent, surgery expenses, consultations, therapy, AYUSH treatments, and more

* Financial Security: Cashless and reimbursement claim options, offering financial support during hospitalisation

* Tax Savings: Tax benefits of up to Rs 75,000 in exemptions for health insurance premiums, covering self, their spouse, children, parents, and more, u/s 80D of the Income Tax Act

* Network Access: Vast network of over 6000 affiliated hospitals, facilitating cashless treatments and seamless settlement of hospital expenses

Getting health insurance on Bajaj Markets' app or website ensures a seamless experience, providing the protection one needs for a healthier and more secure future.

For those seeking more than just insurance, Bajaj Markets also stands as a reliable companion on the journey to financial well-being.

