Manav Rachna Shooting Academy hosted 66th National School Games 2022-23 with Remarkable Success

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 15: Manav Rachna hosted the 66th National School Games 2022-23 (Shooting). The event, organized under the auspices of the School Games Federation of India, took place from June 6th to June 12th, 2023, at the prestigious Noida Stadium Sector 21A in Noida.

With a total of 171 boys and 151 girls participating from 24 states across the nation at the Chandro Tomar Shooting Range, located within Noida Stadium, served as the perfect setting for this remarkable event.

Under the exemplary guidance of Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President of MREI, and the mentorship of Dr. Ronjan Sodhi, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee, Arjuna Awardee, and former world No.1, the event witnessed an outstanding level of organization and execution by the Manav Rachna team.

The 66th National School Games showcased various shooting disciplines, including the Peep Sight Air Rifle and Air Pistol for boys and girls, as well as the Open Sight Air Rifle events. The competitions were held in individual and team categories, highlighting the diverse talents of the young athletes.

Winners were announced in each category, with 24 sets of outstanding individuals receiving Bronze, Silver, and Gold medals. The Overall Champions in the Boys' category were the talented athletes from Team Haryana, while Team Maharashtra emerged as the Overall Champions in the Girls' category, exhibiting their remarkable skills and dedication.

The Prize Distribution Ceremony, a moment of great honor and celebration, was graced by the presence of Yogesh Pal Singh, Deputy Director of Sports and Physical Education, Department of Education (Sports), Government of Delhi, as the Chief Guest. Singh praised the excellent facilities, services, and infrastructure provided by Chandro Tomar Shooting Range and Manav Rachna, and personally interacted with the team, inspiring our young athletes with his motivational words.

Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre experts also provided Sport Science Support and awareness of the importance of sports science for the emerging athletes who participated in the 66th national School Games 2022-23.

It is quite noteworthy that the shooting range has been built following the vision of our Prime Minister to encourage sports among the youth of the country and creating world class sporting facilities. The Range will be operated and managed by the Manav Rachna Shooting Academy.

