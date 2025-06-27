Mandaviya launches scheme to expand ESI coverage across India

Shimla, June 27 Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday launched the SPREE (Scheme to Promote Registration of Employers/Employees) to expand ESI coverage across India and approved the Amnesty Scheme – 2025 to reduce litigation and promote compliance.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, during a meeting chaired by the minister in Shimla, also approved other key agenda items aimed at enhancing ESIC’s operational reach, infrastructure, and healthcare delivery.

These include simplification of the existing damages framework, revised ESI Policy of AYUSH – 2023 and pilot partnership of ESIC with charitable hospitals to improve healthcare access.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation has approved the re-launch of SPREE (Scheme to Promote Registration of Employers/Employees) with the objective of expanding ESI coverage across the country. Originally introduced in 2016, the scheme successfully facilitated the registration of over 88,000 employers and 1.02 crore employees. The renewed SPREE will be open from 1st July to 31st December 2025, offering a one-time opportunity for unregistered employers and left-out workers—including contractual and temporary staff—to enrol under the ESI Act.

Under the scheme, employers registering during this period will be treated as covered from the date of registration or as declared by them, while newly registered employees will be covered from their respective dates of registration.

The ESI Corporation has also approved the Amnesty Scheme – 2025, a one-time dispute resolution window from 1st October 2025 to 30th September 2026 aimed at reducing litigation and promoting compliance under the ESI Act. For the first time, disputes along with cases involving damages and interest regarding coverage are included. Regional Directors have been empowered to withdraw cases where contributions and interest have been paid, and also to withdraw cases filed against insured persons over five years ago where no notices were issued.

The scheme aims to reduce the number of litigations by providing a mechanism for the resolution of disputes outside the court, offering employers an opportunity to come forward for a mutual settlement to promote ease of doing business, and earn the goodwill of all stakeholders.

ESI Corporation has decided to simplify its damages framework by replacing the earlier framework of graded rates in favour of straightforward fixed rate. Further, the maximum rate of damage in the earlier framework was 25 per cent per annum, which has now been reduced to 1 per cent per month on the amount payable by the employer.

The Corporation also approved the proposal to delegate powers to the Director General, ESIC, to grant relaxation in submission of applications beyond the 12-month limit from the date of job loss under the Rajiv Gandhi Shramik Kalyan Yojana (RGSKY) on a case-to-case basis.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation has also approved the Revised AYUSH Policy of ESIC. This policy focuses on integrating traditional systems of medicine, such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy, into the ESIC healthcare network. The aim is to promote holistic, preventive, and wellness-oriented healthcare. It marks a strategic move to enhance the overall medical services provided to ESIC beneficiaries.

Besides, the Corporation has approved the engagement of Yoga therapists and Panchakarma technicians in ESIC hospitals.

The Corporation approved a pilot project to improve healthcare access for ESI beneficiaries by partnering with charitable hospitals in underserved areas. These hospitals will provide comprehensive services, from OPD to emergency care.

