Manglore's business community demands better connectivity and policy reforms this election

By Suchitra Mukherjee

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 23 : As Karnataka gears up for the crucial Lok Sabha, the business community from Mangalore region has emphasized the critical need for improved connectivity and policy support to bolster the business industry in Karnataka, particularly in the Dakshina Kannada region. Dakshina Kannada and Mangalore go to the polls in Phase 2 on April 26.

As stakeholders navigate through the electoral process, they look to the incoming government to address these critical concerns and pave the way for a thriving business ecosystem in the region.

"We would like better connectivity. That is better road connectivity because we have National Highway 75 that connects Mangalore and Bangalore. So we've been pushing for all-weather road connectivity" said Ananantesh V Prabhu, President, Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He stressed on the importance of better connectivity to Bengaluru, citing it as a major factor that could significantly boost industrial growth in the region. He advocated for improved road infrastructure, including the construction of all-weather roads and a tunnel project at Shiraadi Ghat, to enhance connectivity between Mangalore and Bengaluru.

"We already have flights to Bangalore and Mumbai, but then increasing the number of flights and connecting Bangalore to other major cities of India will also, because today, you know, Mangaloreans, because of the boom in the industrial activity here, you know, we are actually traveling a lot, but then To certain destinations, we don't have direct flights. So we have to take flights via Bengaluru" said Ananantesh.

He also highlighted the potential economic benefits such upgrades could bring, particularly for trade facilitated through the New Mangalore Port

A young female entrepreneur Aatmika from Mangalore emphasizes the need for infrastructure development to foster business growth in the region. Aatmika, who runs a manufacturing unit, highlights the increasing participation of women entrepreneurs in Dakshin Kannada.

"We have a lot of strong women coming forward in Mangalore. There are women's organizations with over 100 members, and women are actively participating in various initiatives," Aatmika shared.

The industry leaders also expressed optimism about the potential benefits of bringing Goods and Services Tax (GST) to an overall level of 12% and applying it uniformly across all goods and services. They highlighted the complexity of the current multi-tiered GST structure and emphasized the importance of simplification to facilitate smoother business transactions.

"We would be very happy to see if the GST is brought to an overall level of 12% and charged on all the things rather than various slabs" said Ajith Kamat, Owner, Ajith Enterprises

Additionally, Kamat also underscored the significance of economic growth for the industrial sector. He emphasized the business community's collective desire for a robust economy that fosters growth opportunities and enables businesses to thrive and progress.

As the voting date 26th April approaches, the stakeholders look to political leaders to address these concerns and prioritize initiatives that support business development and economic advancement in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor