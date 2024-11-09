Manipal Academy of Higher Education Hosts 32nd Convocation Ceremony, Celebrating Academic Excellence and Dedication

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], November 9: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence, deemed to be University, one of India's leading research focused educational institution, commenced its 32nd Convocation Ceremony on 8th November at KMC Greens, Manipal, celebrating the achievements of its latest graduating class. This prestigious event gathered esteemed faculty, distinguished guests, and families to honor the academic accomplishments of the students.

Ceremony will take place over three days, starting from 8th of November till 10th of November. The chief guests for each day respectively will be Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman UGC; Dr. Indrajit Bhattacharya, Director General, National Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (NIRA), New Delhi; and Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary to Government of India, Department of Health Research & Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The convocation will facilitate the graduation of 5767 MAHE students over the three-day event.

Among the university delegates were Mrs Vasanti R Pai, Trustee, MAHE Trust; Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor; Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice-Chancellor; Dr Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor (Technology & Science); Dr Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences); Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor; Dr P Giridhar Kini, Registrar; and Dr Vinod V Thomas, Registrar, Evaluation. They were also accompanied by the heads of all the MAHE institutes.

Addressing the students and guests at the 1st day of the convocation, Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman UGC- Chief Guest, said, "During my visit to the university, I witnessed remarkable innovations across departments, from cutting-edge research to entrepreneurial efforts. Institutions like MAHE play a vital role in shaping future leaders who will face significant global challenges, from rapid population growth to environmental sustainability. By 2050, our global population will approach 10 billion, with every individual striving for access to clean energy, safe water, nutritious food, and effective healthcare. These demands will place immense strain on our resources, highlighting the urgent need for innovative solutions.

For instance, India alone has only 4% of the world's freshwater supply, with nearly 80% allocated to agriculture. Addressing food and water security requires reducing our dependency on key crops, encouraging sustainable practices, and finding innovative ways to meet our rising energy needs. I am confident that the qualities I see in our students todaylifelong curiosity, problem-solving ability, and commitment to ethical leadershipwill guide them in tackling these challenges. Together, they will contribute to building a world that is secure, sustainable, and prosperous for all."

He further added, "Today, I urge you to embrace the present moment fully, without dwelling on the past or worrying about the uncertainties of the future. Focus on becoming the best version of yourselfa journey that involves continuous self-improvement, physical fitness, and mental resilience. With the excellent training you have received here and a commitment to your responsibilities as citizens, I am confident you will contribute to building a strong, united, and prosperous nation. Congratulations to each of you on this achievement, and may you move forward with purpose and pride. I would like to congratulate all of you for receiving degrees today. Wish you all the best in your future endeavors."

Dr H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, said, "Today is a historic day as we honor the accomplishments of our graduating students who have demonstrated incredible perseverance and dedication throughout their academic careers. At MAHE, we're dedicated to fostering not only academic success but also the virtues of honesty, creativity, and civic duty. I encourage each of you as you start your careers to keep an open mind, aim for influence, and never forget that real success comes from making a positive contribution to society. We put a great deal of faith in your ability to effect significant change because you are the future's pillars. Make your alma mater proud, move forward with assurance, and maintain the best standards. Best wishes to all of you and your families who have."

During the convocation, Lt Gen (Dr) M.D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, "We are not just celebrating the academic accomplishments of our students but also their resilience, adaptability, and passion for learning. This convocation is a testament to the dedication each student has shown, even in the face of unprecedented challenges. At MAHE, our mission is to foster a spirit of curiosity, innovation, and ethical responsibility, and I am incredibly proud of how our graduates have embodied these values. As they step into the next chapter, I am confident they will make meaningful contributions to society and uphold the reputation of MAHE worldwide. Congratulations to all!"

Dr P Giridhar Kini, Registrar, MAHE, concluded the ceremony by delivering the vote of thanks. He added, "As we conclude this momentous convocation ceremony, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed to the success of this event. To our esteemed Chief Guest, faculty, families, and, most importantly, our graduates, thank you for your commitment, support, and dedication. Today marks not just an end, but a new beginning, as our graduates set forth on paths that will make a difference in the world. Congratulations to each of you, and may you continue to uphold the values of MAHE with pride and purpose."

Melin Mathew pursuing B.Sc Nursing from MCON, Manipal and Manaswi P S from MSIS, Manipal pursuing Master of Engineering - ME, were awarded the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal in 2024 for their exceptional contributions and achievements in their respective fields. This accolade honors their commitment to academic excellence and exemplary performance across diverse disciplines, reflecting MAHE's dedication to fostering talent and excellence in higher education.

Dr Dilip G Naik Prochnacelloe Mangalore Campus welcomed all the dignitaries and Dr Suhas Kawshik C.S., Assistant Professor, MIT, Manipal was the master of ceremony on the 1st day of convocation.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

