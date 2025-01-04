Manmohan Singh's contribution is now "very well recognised both domestically and internationally": Montek Ahluwalia

New Delhi [India], January 4 : Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, on Saturday stated that contribution of former Prime Minister Manmohan to the country has very well recognised both domestically and internationally.

Speaking about the contribution of former PM Manmohan Singh, Ahluwalia stated, "He was my boss when I was the deputy chairman and I worked under him in many different capacities... I think his contribution to the country is now very well recognized both domestically and internationally. It was a privilege working for him."

Speaking withon January 3, Ahluwalia praised former Prime Minister Singh for his efforts to bring 138 million people out of the 'below poverty line (BPL)'.

Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India, said that India grew faster in terms of economic growth during Singh's tenure than it had ever done.

"People forget that when you are Prime Minister you are not running an individual department. You have to be judged by how the country performs. So if you put that criterion, during his tenure, India grew faster than it had ever done before and it grew faster than it has grown since. In his period, 138 million people were pulled above the poverty line for the first time. Before that, the percentage of people below the poverty line was falling, but the population was expanding and so did the number of people below the poverty line," Montek toldin an exclusive interview.

Montek further said that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure must be judged in its entirety. The Indo-US nuclear deal that freed India from nuclear restrictions was the most important achievement during his second term, he added.

"If you judge him as the Prime Minister and look at the total effect, it was good. Another important achievement at that time was the Indo-US nuclear deal that freed India from nuclear restrictions," the renowned economist said.

When asked whether Manmohan Singh was a better FM or PM, Montek explained that the two jobs are different since his achievements as the Finance Minister remain "historic" and during his tenure as the Prime Minister the country had achieved the highest growth.

"The two jobs are very different. What he achieved as Finance Minister was historic because he turned around policies we have been following for the last 30 years. As Prime Minister, he was heading an economy that had already undergone some reforms. You couldn't expect him to do the same thing (as the PM). The challenges before a Prime Minister are very different. In the middle of a crisis, when you are the FM, with the backing of the PM you could get things done. When the economy is not in crisis, it is working well, you need to build a consensus. He did many things during his second term," Montek told ANI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor