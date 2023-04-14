New Delhi [India], April 14 (/PNN): Zee Music is set to release two new songs, "Tanha Hua" featuring Akasa Singh and "Sawwan Barso" featuring Bhanwari Devi. The tentative release date for both songs is May 20th, with music composed by Ali-Gh for "Sawwan Barso." The unique aspect of these songs is that they do not feature any models or ad faces, with the focus solely on the artists.

The creative call for these songs was arranged by Manprit Rayat, a renowned creative director and casting agent with an impressive track record. Rayat has worked on over 400 brand campaigns and has been a part of three web series, including two for Alt Balaji. He has also worked on three regional films, "Chustune Amja," "Sarwan," and "Sardaarji-2."

Recently, Rayat has ventured into the world of music collaborations as a creative. He has worked on shoots for Rolling Stones and has been part of the Talent and Cultural research team for Coke Studios. The first song from Coke Studios, "Taqdeer," has already been released, and two more songs featuring Devashi Sehgal, Kanwar Grewal, and Vijay Yamla are set to come out soon.

With "Tanha Hua," Rayat has brought his creative touch to the table, ensuring that the song's production values and artistic vision are of the highest standard. The song features the talented Akasa Singh, and its unique selling point is the focus on the artist's talent rather than models or ad faces. The song promises to be a unique and refreshing addition to the Indian music scene, and fans eagerly await its release.

