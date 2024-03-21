Manya Pathak Shines At Paris Fashion Week. Opens The Show For Designer Anjali Phougat

New Delhi (India), March 21: Manya was beyond excited to make her Dream debut at Paris Fashion Week where she not only walked for Designer Anjali Phougat's Designer Dream Collection but also Manya Opened the Show at Paris Fashion Week, something very few Indians would have done. Manya felt “great honour, pride and responsibility to represent India at such a monumental International platform.” She also added “words cannot express my feelings and excitement. I feel like I have so much to say but I'm not able to explain how happy and elated I am to be able to do this for myself, my country. I want to thank Anjali Phougat for giving this larger than life opportunity to walk for her brand Designer Dream Collection and Open the show at Paris Fashion Week.” Manya was shocked when she was told she will open the Show at Paris Fashion Week and said “I couldn't have imagined in my dreams that I will lead all the models from different nationalities, be it European, American, Australian, African and they will all follow an Indian Woman.

Opening the Show was a really big responsibility as everything depends on how the show opener is opening the fashion show. If anything goes wrong, then there is no coming back from it.” Designer Anjali Phougat and her Label Designer Dream Collection debuted at Paris Fashion Week, dedicating the entire collection to Lord Shiva and the third eye awakening. Anjali's collection at Paris Fashion week was part of her Ascension Chapter 2, blending eastern and western styles and all dresses featured third eye embroidery. Manya adorned her blue gown with elegance and grace, representing the Indian culture, beauty and style, which was very well appreciated by the audience at Paris fashion week.

