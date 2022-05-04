Manya - The Princeton Review presents The Pursuit of Graduate Management Education and the Role of GMAT

Manya - The Princeton Review, a study abroad Education Company is hosting a Thought Leadership Forum titled The Pursuit of Graduate Management Education and the Role of GMAT on 6th May'2022.

The exclusive panel discussion will bring together MBA Aspirants, Entrepreneurs, Working Professionals, Women Leaders, Admission Officers, Counsellors, & Parents to discuss & understand the value of a Global MBA and its impact on one's overall academic & career goals.

The demand for management degree holders has consistently remained high in the last decade. This has been further strengthened as per a recent survey conducted by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), the parent body that conducts GMAT exam worldwide. Most of the aspiring management graduates pursue management education for career advancement, personal growth and better income.

As per the survey, 87% of the management graduates mentioned that a Global MBA increased their employability substantially and 76% mentioned that the degree effectively prepared them for leadership positions. The research further found that women pursued graduate business degrees to increase their job prospects, while men were motivated to develop their personal networks and entrepreneurship skills.

Educationists & Management Experts such as Amanda B. Carlson, Assistant Dean, Admissions at Columbia Business School, Dr. Renuka Kamath, Associate Dean at SP Jain Mumbai, Amanda Knowotny, GMAT Expert at The Princeton Review, Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director at GMAC, Aradhana Khaitan, MD at Manya - The Princeton Review and others will be sharing their experiences & views on the value of MBA & GMAT.

As Aradhana Khaitan, MD at Manya - The Princeton Review, mentioned "I am happy to host this thought leadership forum to guide all the aspiring management graduates about the real value of a Global MBA and how it is one of the best investments they are making in their lives. I am sure that my colleagues from Columbia University, GMAC, SP Jain Business School, NAAIS and other institutions will answer all the student queries efficiently and will help them to progress on their journey towards a successful global career and making their mark in the world."

Himanshu Kishore, Chief Operating Officer at Manya - The Princeton Review, says "This is a great opportunity for all future global business leaders to ask the right questions and make the most of this unique interactive platform to effectively plan their higher education and career journey. I wish the best to all the students and urge them to not miss this global event."

Gaurav Bansal, Chief Marketing Officer at Manya - The Princeton Review mentioned "This is the right time for detailed planning for all management students who are targeting Fall'23 Global MBA admissions. Right from profile building, GMAT coaching, application preparation, etc., all of these should come together to be presented to the admissions team of top business schools. This forum will for sure help in this planning process."

