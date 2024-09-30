Martin & Harris Pvt Ltd bags Excellence in Supply Chain Logistics and Good Distribution Practices Award at ASSOCHAM Annual Pharma Summit 2024

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 30: Martin & Harris Pvt. Ltd, a leader in the pharmaceutical sector has been felicitated with the ASSOCHAM's Excellence in Supply Chain Logistics and Good Distribution Practices Award. Dr Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India presented the award while attending the ASSOCHAM Annual Pharma Summit 2024 as the Chief Guest in New Delhi. Dr Chawla highlighted that Pharmaceutical & Medtech sectors are now the fourth largest manufacturing export sectors of India.

Sushma Paul Berlia, Chairman, Svran Group said, "This recognition is a testament to the commitment of Martin & Harris Pvt. Ltd to innovation, operational excellence, and maintaining the highest standards in supply chain management. This also highlights MHPL's relentless efforts in setting benchmarks for supply chain reliability and efficiency".

MHPL is a part of Svran Group. As an active player in the life sciences sector, it has been serving Indian patients for over 100 years while making significant forays globally.

MHPL remains dedicated to enhancing its capabilities in logistics and distribution, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain ecosystem.

The ASSOCHAM Annual Pharma Summit brought together leading industry players and other relevant stakeholders to celebrate the best practices in the pharmaceutical industry.

