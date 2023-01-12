Maruti launches two new SUVs Fronx and Jimny at Auto Expo 2023; See images

Maruti Suzuki launched two SUVs -- Fronx and offroader Jimny -- on the second day of the ongoing Auto Expo 2023.

The booking for these two SUVs too started effectively today. With four SUVs, Fronx, Brezza, Jimny, and Grand Vitara in its portfolio, Maruti Suzuki now aims at leadership across SUV segments.

The sporty compact SUV Fronx will introduce a new design trend into the country's SUV segment. With its fresh design, high performance, advanced technology and safety features, it is expected to present a new dimension to the SUV segment.

Notably, the much-awaited offroader Jimny too will attract professional off-roaders, and SUV customers alike.

The Jimny, which was originally launched in global markets in 1970, has been breaking stereotypes the world over thanks to its unique design and all-terrain capability, powered by Suzuki's 'ALLGRIP PRO (4WD)' technology.

ALLGRIP PRO offers the extreme off-road ability to meet the driver's spirit of adventure. Carrying forward its strong legacy of over 50 years of global success, the JIMNY is meant to go deeper, higher, and farther.

The off-road Jimny is being developed to navigate treacherous terrains, maneuver through dense woods, and conquer the toughest terrains with ease.

"We have been witnessing a rapid shift in customer preference towards SUVs. I am pleased to share that both our recently launched SUVs, the Grand Vitara and New Brezza, have received a resounding response from the market and are enjoying strong customer demand. Maruti Suzuki has always pioneered game-changer products, cutting-edge technology and fulfilled consumer aspirations," said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, of Maruti Suzuki India, while unveiling the vehicles.

"We are delighted to present two new SUVs today, the new sporty compact SUV Fronx that will set the trend for the shape of new SUVs in the country and the much-awaited Jimny with its legendry off-road prowess offering an authentic motoring experience both on and off-road," said Takeuchi, adding he was confident that both the SUVs will be greeted with the same enthusiasm same as it is done for Grand Vitara and Brezza.

( With inputs from ANI )

