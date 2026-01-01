Maruti Suzuki India exports highest-ever 3.95 lakh vehicles in 2025

New Delhi, Jan 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said it has exported 3.95 lakh vehicles in 2025, its highest ever in any calendar year.

This marks a growth of over 21 per cent as compared to 2024, the country’s largest automaker said in a statement.

“This is a proud moment for the company as we record our highest-ever calendar year exports of 3.95 lakh units. It reflects India’s manufacturing strength and trust of customers worldwide,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

At a time when global trade is passing through a turbulent phase, we regard this 21 per cent growth as a responsible contribution in supporting the nation’s export momentum, Takeuchi added,

According to the company, this achievement is set to put it at the top as India’s No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth consecutive year.

In 2025, Maruti Suzuki exported 18 models to over 100 countries. The year also marked the commencement of export of Suzuki’s first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) -- the e VITARA.

Following the flag-off of the BEV by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur facility in August, over 13,000 units have already been exported to 29 countries, predominantly in Europe, said the company.

Earlier in November, the country’s largest carmaker announced that it crossed a major milestone of 3 crore cumulative car sales in the domestic market. The company said it took 28 years and 2 months to reach its first crore of sales, while the next one crore cars were sold in just 7 years and 5 months.

According to the automaker, the third crore milestone came even faster -- in a record time of 6 years and 4 months, highlighting the brand’s growing popularity among Indian buyers. Among the three crore cars sold in India, the Maruti Alto remains the best-selling model with over 47 lakh units sold.

