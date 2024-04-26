Maruti Suzuki posts 48 pc jump in Q4 net profit

New Delhi, April 26 The country’s leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday reported a 48 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 3,878 crore for the January-March quarter of 2023-24 compared to the same quarter of 2022-23.

The company declared its highest-ever dividend of Rs 125 per share.

The car giant reported its highest revenue of Rs 38,235 crore in the fourth quarter.

The company achieved its highest-ever annual sales volume of 2 million units with a record level of exports and net profit, according to a company statement.

Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava said, "I strongly believe that the new government which is coming up in less than two months will propel the economy to phenomenal levels."

The company’s shares on BSE fell 1.26 per cent on Friday compared to the previous day, to settle at Rs 12,760 apiece.

