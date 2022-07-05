Massive relief for CUET students as 10 more Exact Papers (Official Mock Test based) are provided for the last 15 days' preparation

On June 25th, NTA re-uploaded Official Mock Tests on their official website and within two days recorded over 61,000 logins to access these official papers. Based on these mock tests, resource material has also been updated today, providing 10 more practice papers to students.

We noticed that are 100 per cent following the exact paper pattern, difficulty of questions and a new type of MCQs that are given in the CUET Mock Tests uploaded on June 25th.

Largely, students are now getting serious about CUET preparation as the date sheets are out. But as per our experts, students need to take full advantage of these to ensure they manage their time and cover all new types of MCQs in these critical last 15 days.

"These CUET practice papers provided for the remaining 2-3 weeks are very useful for the students. I have personally used these papers and the difficulty level, relevance to exact Class 12 CUET syllabus plus typology of MCQs will definitely help any student is scoring well in CUET paper", said Neerja Malhotra-Principal at one of the prestigious CBSE schools and Examination Facilitator at an NTA centre.

MCQs that are newly introduced by NTA (as per their mock paper released on June 25th) are:

- Assertion-Reason (correct statements combination type) MCQ

- Case-based (having 5 mcq inside each case study for domain subjects)

- Match the following MCQs, and

- Table-data-based MCQs.

Surprisingly, these (prepared in collaboration with Educart) have also included the Official CUET Mock Tests, along with all the above new types of MCQs! In actuality, these mock tests of CUET have randomly uploaded 1.5 months ago on the NTA website but were removed for some reason shortly after.

Now, they are re-uploaded but most practice materials available in the market don't even mention them or follow the correct pattern except Educart who had access to these papers already.

Link:

More than a million candidates are applying for over 60,000 subject combinations for the first-ever Common University Entrance Test (CUET) between July 15th and August 10th this year. So, this is the only feasible opportunity for them to use this wonderful practice material provided by Educart for the NTA Exam in CBT mode. The chances of cracking CUET with ease is dependent on the practice of the paper pattern now.

