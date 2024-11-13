Master Trust Limited Announces Its Listing on the National Stock Exchange Today

New Delhi [India], November 13: Master Trust Limited, a leading broking and investment platform, is delighted to announce the listing of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), the country's premier stock exchange. Trading of the company's shares commenced on November 12, 2024, marking a significant milestone in Master Trust Limited's journey as it continued to expand its market presence and commitment to delivering value for its shareholders and clients.

Master Trust Limited's shares were made available for trading under the symbol “MASTERTR” in the EQ series, designated with the ISIN Code INE677D01037. With a total of 112,266,000 shares admitted to dealings on the NSE platform, the equity shares carried a face value of Re. 1 each and were traded in the Normal Market segment, ensuring streamlined and secure transactions for all investors.

This listing on the NSE was a landmark development for Master Trust Limited, underscoring the company's resilience and growth in the competitive financial services sector. Over the years, Master Trust has established itself as a reliable name, providing a comprehensive range of services, including wealth management, portfolio advisory, broking, and investment. The listing not only strengthened the company's brand presence but also enhanced its ability to create value for its stakeholders by enabling a broader investor base, increased market visibility, and further liquidity for shareholders.

Master Trust Limited made its debut on the BSE on April 25, 1995. The company reported a strong consolidated financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, with a total income of ₹1,603.6 million. EBITDA stood at ₹619.1 million, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) and Profit After Tax (PAT) were ₹454.7 million and ₹346.5 million, respectively, reflecting robust growth. This performance highlighted Master Trust Limited’s commitment to sustained growth and profitability.

Commenting on the development Mr. Harjeet Singh Arora, Managing Director at Master Trust Limited, said “It is with great pride and pleasure on this momentous occasion as Master Trust Ltd. embarks on its journey on the National Stock Exchange platform. This direct listing marks a new chapter for our company, which has been steadfast in its commitment to excellence and innovation for nearly four decades. Over the past four decades, Master Trust has navigated the complexities of the financial world with strong adherence to our core values of integrity, innovation, and excellence. Transitioning from a traditional broking house, we have embraced a hybrid model that combines high-touch services with cutting-edge technology. Looking ahead, we remain devoted to upholding our core values of integrity, transparency, and client-centricity. With vigilance toward emerging trends and opportunities, we are prepared to navigate the future with agility and foresight.”

This direct listing on the NSE was a testament to Master Trust Limited's dedication to growth and value creation, empowering the company to reach new heights as it continued to serve its clients and shareholders with excellence.

