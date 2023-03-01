MasterPRO by Bergner launches State-of-the-Art range of appliances in Mumbai, India

MasterPRO by Bergner, a globally renowned name in the world of kitchenware, launched its state-of-the-art and cutting-edge technology products like the Dual Air Fryer, Smokeless Grill & Frycook on 27th February 2023 at The Nook, Mumbai. The launch event was attended by brand ambassador Vikas Khanna, the world-famous Michelin-starred chef, along with the presence of Bergner India's CEO Aruni Mishra.

The event saw a captivating introductory session between Chef Vikas Khanna and Aruni Mishra, where they spoke about how the MasterPRO range of products will revolutionize the cooking game, help in creating healthier recipes, and make cooking hassle-free in today's modern kitchens.

Additionally, Mishra unveiled five new models of the Air Fryer, each having its own distinct features and benefits and he announced that they will be launching them later this year & the coming year.

The Dual Air Fryer, which boasts of advanced technology to provide a healthier and faster cooking experience, was then presented to celebrity influencer Roshni Chopra. Chef Vikas Khanna invited her to try it out for a live demo using delectable frozen foods from Cambay Tiger and Italian delicacies from Bella Cucina.

The event was graced with the presence of the media, few industry leaders, food bloggers, and influencers who had a first-hand experience with the Dual Air Fryer, who were amazed by the innovative technology that MasterPRO by Bergner has to offer.

Aruni Mishra stated, "We are thrilled to launch our new MasterPRO range of products that will change the way people cook and eat. With cutting-edge technology, our products are designed to make healthy recipes and ensure a hassle-free cooking experience. This is just the beginning; we have an exciting year ahead of us with the launch of our new models."

"I am proud to be associated with Bergner for all these years as Brand Ambassador and it's an absolute thrill to be a part of the launch of the MasterPRO range of products. In today's fast paced world, such products are the need of the hour and are game-changers for anyone who loves to cook and most importantly, eat healthy. I'm excited to be a part of this event and see how these products will change the way people cook," said Vikas Khanna, Brand Ambassador of MasterPRO by Bergner.

The event concluded with a fun activity of spin the wheel, which had exciting prizes for the guests to win. The guests also enjoyed delectable food items prepared using the MasterPRO range of products.

MasterPRO by Bergner is committed to revolutionizing the way people cook and eat. With its advanced technology and innovation, the company is determined to provide a healthier, faster, and more effortless cooking experience. The launch of its MasterPRO range of products marks the beginning of an exciting year ahead for the company.

