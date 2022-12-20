Matific Math League 2022 Witnesses a Record-Breaking Million Participants, Noida Bal Bharti Public School Wins

New Delhi (India), December 20: Matific, the multi-award-winning mathematics e-learning platform, is thrilled to announce the incredible success of its highly regarded Matific Math League. This interactive, fun-filled mathematics competition for K6 students has rapidly become one of the most prominent virtual math competitions globally, with millions of children from more than 20 countries joining in each year.

Over a million students from across a thousand schools participated in the league, from which Bal Bharti Public School in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, took home the Gold Trophy along with vouchers totalling INR 1,50,000. The Silver Trophy was awarded to Police Public School, Koramangala, Bengaluru, along with vouchers amounting to INR 1,00,000, and Kairos International School, Serilingampalle, Telangana, was declared the winner of the Bronze Trophy, combined with vouchers worth INR 50,000.

On winning the Matific Math League, Mrs. Asha Prabhakar, Principal Bal Bharti Public School Noida, added, “Matific pedagogical principles are well aligned with NEP 2020. The much-awaited “Matific Math League 2022″ proved to be an exciting exposure for budding minds to get in tune with the finest of the modules, exercises, games, and quizzes provided after much noticeable research and planning by Matific. The platform shares a wide array of exposure with young mathematicians to, develop and challenge their critical thinking and analytical abilities. Our students had a sound and fun learning experience where they became acquainted with the synchronous and asynchronous ways of learning math. Students shared having a fruitful and exciting time learning and participating in the Matific League.”

With activities ranging from Adventure Island, Assigned Work, and the Arena, the two-week math league was designed to foster enthusiasm for learning rather than reward excellence. It aspired to impart lifelong habits and ignite a passion for mathematics that would last long beyond the conclusion of the league.

Mrs. Radhika Goswami, Principal, of Police Public School Bengaluru, took pride in the milestone achieved by her students and said, “We take immense pride in providing our students with an opportunity to represent our school and bag the second prize in the competition. Our intent has always been to encourage these young minds by providing them with the right exposure and equal opportunities to grow and this competition has only added to their learning process. Expediting their success, Matific has not only provided them with a platform to create their own space but also worked towards satisfying their educational curiosities and boosting their scientific temperament. We offer our gratitude to Matific, the teachers, and also to the guardians who inspired their wards to participate and make us all proud. This unique event was the perfect platform to introduce children to mathematical challenges in an enjoyable way. This friendly online math competition for children in KG–6th grade was a great opportunity for children to practice math, boost their confidence, and develop a growth mindset in math.”

“Matific is an active learning tool that keeps students engaged, thinking, discussing, investigating, and rewarding,” added Mrs. Krishna Sri, Principal Kairos International School.

There are exclusive rewards for top 100 schools of Matific Math League. Additionally, the mathematics e-learning platform awarded all the participants with international certification. The top three students in the top 100 schools will be honored with special gifts. Much more than just another Olympiad, the Matific Math League is a two-week-long competition that endeavours to invigorate participation, not through a combative mindset but rather by kindling an enthusiasm for learning and cultivating enduring habits.

Commenting on the success of the Math League 2022, Mr. Sahil Kapoor, Chief Financial Officer, Matific India, added, “The Matific Math League is an extraordinary experience that has achieved unparalleled success due to the incredible enthusiasm and unwavering support from schools, teachers, and students. With a duration of two weeks, the league is focused on inspiring and nurturing a love for mathematics rather than creating a competitive spirit. This year, the response was humbling and gave us all a greater appreciation for the potential of mathematics. Congratulations to everyone who took part in this unique and exciting project and put in time and effort. We look forward to the next edition of the MML and to continuing our mission of elevating the teaching and understanding of mathematics across the nation.”

Matific has been revolutionizing math education on a global level in over 120 countries, delivering content localized into 40 languages. With its comprehensive ed-tech platform, Matific seeks to significantly enhance student engagement with math through game-based principles that foster learning through exploration and are in tune with the local curriculum (ICSE/CBSE). Packed with over 20,000 interactive activities, worksheets, workshops, and assessments, Matific guarantees that students stay engaged and actively learning, both at school and from home.

