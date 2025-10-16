Matterport Pte Ltd Awarded "Professional Builder" Status by Singapore Institute of Building Limited, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Digital Twin Innovation Across Asia Pacific

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 16: Matterport Pte Ltd has been officially elected as an Enterprise Member of the Singapore Institute of Building Limited (SIBL) and awarded the prestigious "Professional Builder" statusan honor that recognizes the company's continued innovation and dedication to supporting customers across Asia Pacific on their digital transformation journey.

This recognition highlights Matterport's growing impact in the region's-built environment sector, where its digital twin platform is helping businesses reimagine how spaces are designed, constructed, and managed. From smart cities to infrastructure projects, Matterport's technology is enabling faster decision-making, improved collaboration, and more sustainable outcomes.

"We're proud to be recognized by SIBL, a respected institution that shares our vision for a smarter, more connected built environment," said Mark Teo, Head of Sales, APAC at Matterport. "This award reflects our commitment to helping customers across Asia Pacific unlock the full potential of digital twinsfrom design and construction to operations and asset management."

Matterport's platform is aligned with Singapore's Integrated Digital Delivery (IDD) framework and supports key initiatives across the region, including BIM adoption, smart facility management, and digital documentation.

"Matterport's technology is reshaping the way we build and manage spaces," said Dr. Sussie Ketit, President of SIBL. "Their commitment to innovation and customer success makes them a valuable addition to our community of enterprise leaders."

As an Enterprise Member, Matterport will continue to collaborate with regional stakeholders, contribute to industry development programs, and support the evolution of smart building practices across Southeast Asia.

About Matterport

With over 50 billion square feet of space managed, Matterport is leading the digitization of the built world. Matterport is a brand of CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, online marketplaces and 3D digital twin technology.

Matterport's groundbreaking spatial data platform, powered by Property Intelligence, turns buildings into data and compelling insights to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal, and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins at matterport.com/discover.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, online marketplaces, and 3D digital twin technology. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group is dedicated to digitizing the world's real estate, empowering all people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives.

CoStar Group's major brands include CoStar, a leading global provider of commercial real estate data, analytics, and news; LoopNet, the most trafficked commercial real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, the leading platform for apartment rentals; Homes.com, the fastest-growing residential real estate marketplace; and Domain, one of Australia's leading property marketplaces. CoStar Group's industry leading brands also include Matterport, a leading spatial data company whose platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible, STR, a global leader in hospitality data and benchmarking, Ten-X, an online platform for commercial real estate auctions and negotiated bids and OnTheMarket, a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom.

CoStar Group's websites attracted over 141 million average monthly unique visitors in the second quarter of 2025, serving clients around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CoStar Group is committed to transforming the real estate industry through innovative technology and comprehensive market intelligence. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

