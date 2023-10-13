Max off to an Unbelievable Start with Its New Festive Campaign

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Leading fashion retail brand Max, sparks excitement this festive season with its campaign, "Unbelievable". The all-new film captures the essence of Max Fashion's promise, maximum style, minimum price, offering latest trends and styles, reinforcing the brand's commitment to, affordable fashion. The campaign kicks-in today with two clever and whimsical cuts of the film, reinforcing its position as a 'value' fashion brand.

Pallavi Pandey, Head Marketing, Max Fashion India Spokesperson "At Max, our commitment to celebrate individuality and style knows no boundaries. Our latest film does exactly that... where stunning fashion meets unbelievable prices. This is our core belief, and the two films capture it well with exciting and engaging content. The idea of Max Style Min Price was introduced early this year and we continue to seed the message through fun and visually oriented stories. We believe, fashion is a powerful tool of self-expression, and we are thrilled to bring this message to life, reminding our core TG 'everyone in the family' to go all out shopping this festive season, and celebrate with Max."

The creative explores unthinkable' concepts to drive magic. The first film 'angel boss', opening to a frame where stunning Mia, enters her office with her dapper looking colleague in a beautiful Max Fashion outfit, interrupting a conversation between her other colleagues. One of them asks in utter state of disbelief, if she actually got that from cashbacks? Just as they are seen in a state of disbelief, the idea strikes of how they wish their boss were an angel, and as generous as the cashbacks. With underlying subtle humor, it brings the unthinkable idea to life, as the boss suddenly appears with a halo and his angel wings flapping open to say, "yes".

Building on the thought, the second film, 'alien mom', features Joey, a fashionable teen, sporting the latest trendy jacket. Trisha, his friend asks him if he bought the jacket with just his pocket money. With a playful shrug, Trisha wittily comments that next his friend would say, his mother is an alien. Here the comic twist unfolds as Joey's mother - the 'alien mom' makes her entry saying, "hello beta!".

The film goes live on Hotstar through the ICC World Cup 2023 series on leading regional TV channels & YouTube simultaneously across, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR & Mumbai. With these films, we will deliver our key message of stunning styles at unbelievable prices.

With steady expansion of its retail footprint, Max makes its way to opening new markets. The brand offers an extensive range of stylish apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children. With its commitment to inclusivity, Max ensures that amazing fashion is accessible to people from all walks of life, fostering a culture of confidence and self-expression.

