New Delhi [India], November 5: Further global economic growth will be driven by BRICS countries, stated Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, during the "Future of a Multipolar World" panel discussion at the "Creating the Future" International Symposium held at the National Center "Russia."

"At the BRICS Summit in Kazan, a large portion of the global economy was represented. The BRICS countries continue to dominate global sustainable growth and the global economy. The economic growth of the future will be generated by the countries represented at the Kazan Summit. As BRICS countries increasingly dominate the global economy, more elements of the global growth platform are becoming non-Western, non-American, and instead belong to BRICS nations," emphasized Oreshkin.

The Deputy Chief of Staff also noted that an increasing number of BRICS and Global South countries are asserting themselves in the technological arena and leading in many markets. For instance, China is the leading country in the electric vehicle market, while Russia plays a prominent role in nuclear energy.

"A key factor here is investmentit's what drives economic growth. Investments will reveal the potential seen in developing economies along a sustainable growth path. Russia and other BRICS nations, as stated in the summit's declaration, recognize significant opportunities within existing institutions like the New Development Bank (NDB) of BRICS," he added.

According to Oreshkin, the ideology of BRICS attracts countries due to its commitment to two principles: resolving all issues through consensus and focusing on a positive agenda. BRICS is aimed at finding joint solutions to improve the world, foster development, and enhance people's quality of life.

"The position of Russia and other BRICS countries is proactive. Some things are better achieved quietly, without drawing attention. Today, we're discussing how the Russian economy has emerged from the pressures of recent years. This has been possible due to proactive policies, especially since 2014. Numerous institutions within the Russian economy have been established to provide support. In 2022, we didn't just react to the adverse pressure from Western countries; we took proactive measures that not only minimized negative impacts but also yielded significant positive benefits," added Oreshkin.

The "Creating the Future" International Symposium runs from November 4-6. Participants include scientists, researchers, futurists, science fiction writers, and government officials from 101 countries, including Russia, India, Italy, Iran, China, the UAE, Serbia, the USA, and France. The program includes over 60 sessions across four key themes: the future of humanity, the future of technology, the future of a multipolar world, and the future of civilizations. Program details and event broadcasts are available at https://future.russia.ru/.

The "Creating the Future" International Symposium is the inaugural event of the National Center "Russia," established on July 1, 2024, by decree of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. The center is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the "Russia" International Forum and Exhibition, showcasing the achievements of the country and its people. The center's activities involve federal government bodies, state-owned companies, corporations, and regional authorities.

