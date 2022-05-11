MBBS Admission Expo 2022 set to bring MBBS Abroad opportunities from 20+ top international universities for medical aspirants

Rus Education, one of the leading overseas education provider in India in association with Education Abroad, is set to bring the best opportunities for MBBS abroad with their to be held in over 10 prominent Indian cities.

The Expo will witness the massive participation of 20+ top medical universities abroad and several leading education providers of India, all under one roof. Students can meet the top medical universities of Russia like Perm State Medical University, Orenburg State Medical University, Mari State University; Lincoln American University of Guyana; Victoria University of Barbados; Mkhitar Gosh Armenian-Russian International University of Armenia; University of Dhaka, Rajshahi University and University of Chittagong of Bangladesh, including several top medical universities of abroad.

These universities and countries are some of the prominent choices for the Indian students. With affordable fees, easy admission, no donation, no TOEFL/IELTS score and the recognised quality education, these universities already have a strong number of Indian students studying in its campus. Further, the students can interact directly with the university officials and clear all their doubts in person at once.

The MBBS Admission Expo will begin on 15th May 2022 at Kota, Rajasthan and be held on 22nd May 2022 in the cities of Uttar Pradesh and Latur, Maharashtra on 22nd May 2022. The expo will be held subsequently on later dates across Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Bhopal, Trivandrum, among other cities.

At the MBBS Admission Expo 2022, in Kota, the NEET appearing students will get the opportunity to learn expert tips and tricks to ace the exam with Dr N.K. Sharma, a renowned biologist, botanist and exam expert. This will help students rationalise their preparation to score well in the upcoming NEET exam in July.

The MBBS Admission Expo 2022 aims to provide a need-based and impartial support to all the medical students of India and give the students an opportunity to directly interact with the university representative and clear away all their doubts and queries in person. Students can also avail several exciting benefits such as on-spot admission, travel and visa arrangements, personal guidance, direct acceptances, transparent procedures, step-wise admission guidance and much more at the expo. Further, special arrangements have been made, at the venue, to simplify and assist the students for their Visa and travel arrangements for MBBS abroad.

Additionally, students can unlock several top tier discounts and scholarships on the go for their MBBS Abroad. This further eases the student's concern of getting a pocket-friendly choice for their MBBS study abroad.

With lakhs of students appearing and qualifying the NEET exam every year, a huge bunch is left out of the government medical universities of India during the admission process. Hence, thousands of students often choose to explore the opportunities with MBBS Abroad.

Rus Education has been one of the popular names of reputation for the students seeking MBBS in Russia for the past 30 years. With its magnificent legacy, the organisation has been trusted upon by more than 50,000 students over the years. The Education Abroad, is another favoured choice by the Indian students who wish to explore their options of studying MBBS abroad. Having facilitated the 5000+ students in the last few years, it paves the way for the students to pursue their MBBS among the top universities of various countries.

