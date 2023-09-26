MCOS Partners with L&T for Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge Construction

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: MCOS Global, a leading Infrastructure Company and Supplier of Raw Minerals and Construction Chemicals, announced that it has partnered with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to drive the construction of the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge, a critical project for enhancing regional connectivity and infrastructure. MCOS will supply essential construction materials such as aggregates, sand, dust, and boulders, tuning to an estimated project valuation of INR 300-500 Cr. in the next 5-6 years.

The Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge is a proposed 4-lane bridge close to the Bangladesh border and will connect Assam's Dhubri with Meghalaya's Phulbari. Expected to be complete by 2028–29, this would be India's second longest bridge over the water after the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and would span more than 19 km.

Right now, the preferred mode of travel between Dhubri and Phulbari is ferries, which can take up to 2.5 hours for the journey. The bridge is expected to provide a significant boost to trade and commerce in the region, contributing to the development of India's North-Eastern states. The construction and operations of the bridge are also anticipated to generate new employment opportunities within the area.

The project, which was initially earmarked at INR 3600 Cr., has nearly doubled in investment due to unforeseen challenges. Originally slated for completion by 2028, the project timeline has been extended to 2029 in order to accommodate meticulous engineering and expanded requirements, ensuring the highest standards of safety and performance.

The project has achieved 10 to 20% completion, marking a significant milestone. MCOS operates independently as the driving force behind this transformative project, highlighting its commitment to innovation and self-reliance in engineering practices.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge project. This collaboration underscores MCOS's dedication to advancing infrastructure development and regional connectivity. Despite the revised budget and timeline, we are fully committed to delivering the raw materials of impeccable quality that will stand as a testament to engineering excellence and shape a better-connected future for the region." says Subhashis Kar, Managing Director of MCOS Global Pvt. Ltd.

MCOS is also in discussions with L&T for another infrastructure project in Assam, reflecting its dedication to pioneering infrastructural growth for enhanced economic opportunities and living standards.

MCOS is a pioneering infrastructure company dedicated to shaping a better-connected and more prosperous future. With a focus on innovative engineering solutions, MCOS strives to deliver projects that transcend conventional boundaries and drive positive change.

