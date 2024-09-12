MediaTek 'Catch-up with Tech' Meetup Showcases Latest Smartphones & Smart TVs In Collaboration with Motorola & Flipkart

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 12: MediaTek, a leading global fabless semiconductor company powering more than two billion connected devices yearly, hosted 'Catch-up with Tech - a Lifestyle Influencer Meet & Greet' in collaboration with Motorola and Flipkart on 10th September in New Delhi. Representatives from MediaTek, Motorola, and Flipkart were present for insightful discussions on the next frontier for technology. They discussed MediaTek's dominance in various areas, including smartphones, smart devices, automotive and satellite communication, computing, and connectivity.

The meetup showcased MediaTek's dedication to making technology more accessible for consumers. It featured the motorola razr 50, the first flip phone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC. The event also showcased the upcoming motorola edge 50 Neo for the first time, a candy bar phone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, and the EnvisionxSpectra Smart TV line, which uses Mini-LED technology powered by MediaTek SoCs. This year's Catch-up With Tech event took place at an exquisite venue in New Delhi, India, and saw more than 50 Lifestyle Influencers, Analysts and Media personalities in attendance. The event focused on the new Motorola smartphones and MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, creating incredible user experiences. The information pertaining to these new smartphones and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 series chipsets was further elaborated in an engaging panel discussion.

The panel discussion was moderated by Anuj Sidharth, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications at MediaTek. It included expert panellists such as Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, APAC at Motorola, Konark Tyagi, Video Head- Non News & Podcast, Jagran New Media and prominent Lifestyle Influencer Sneha Arora.

The future-ready smartphones offer brilliant cameras, smooth displays, ultra-fast performance furthered by MediaTek's HyperEngine optimisations, incredible AI enhancements, a powerful NPU for AI workloads and elevated gaming features. MediaTek chipsets for smart TVs provide speedy performance, advanced intelligence & brilliant picture quality, and offer robust connectivity that makes home entertainment experiences simply incredible.

MediaTek family of chipsets power nearly 2 billion devices every year, and the extensive portfolio includes MediaTek Dimensity for 5G Smartphones, MediaTek Helio G series for 4G gaming smartphones, MediaTek Kompanio for Arm-based Chromebooks, MediaTek Pentonic chipsets for Smart TV technologies, MediaTek Genio for Internet of Things, Dimensity Auto for innovative automotive technologies, and MediaTek Filogic for smart Wi-Fi 6/6E & Wi-Fi 7 solutions, among others.

"Catch-up with Tech series is a mainstay for MediaTek, which aims to bring technology closer to consumers and help billions of people explore their true potential," said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India. "Through our collaboration with Motorola, we're empowering mainstream 5G smartphones and foldables backed by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 series with AI-powered camera technologies, next-gen connectivity, incredible displays, accelerated gaming, and reliable Sub-6 5G connectivity at an accessible price point. "

The MediaTek chipsets provide outstanding performance with four Cortex A78 Big cores and four Cortex A55 Efficient cores. The SoCs seamlessly integrate AI capabilities with a dedicated NPU to enhance the overall smartphone experience. Furthermore, the 4nm process technology leads to significant improvements in battery performance.

Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, APAC, Motorola said, "At Motorola, we are focused on bringing meaningful innovation to consumers, and our collaboration with MediaTek reflects this commitment. The 'Catch-up with Tech' event highlighted the perfect synergy between Motorola's vision and MediaTek's cutting-edge technology. Our partnership is making 5G and foldable smartphones more accessible, in line with our goal of providing future-ready, powerful devices. Together, we are empowering customers with innovative technologies that enrich their daily lives."

Kunal Gupta, Vice President, Flipkart said, "As consumers increasingly seek versatile entertainment options, the demand for smart TVs continues to rise. At Flipkart, as India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, our goal is to make the latest smart TVs accessible and affordable for customers across the country. With the launch of the Motorola EnvisionX Spectra TVs, featuring mini LED technology and screen sizes ranging from 32" to 86", we are delighted to offer a diverse selection that caters to different entertainment needs, bringing advanced technology and an exceptional viewing experience directly to our customers' homes."

The MediaTek Catch-Up with Tech is an interactive, informative series aimed at demystifying the innovative technologies transforming our daily lives. The series emphasizes MediaTek's commitment to making advanced technology accessible to consumers, thereby enhancing and enriching our daily lives and making us smarter and healthier.

