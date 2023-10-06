Meet 10 Visionary Business Leaders Leading by Example & Inspiring Growth in 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 6: In the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of business, visionary leaders play a pivotal role in shaping the future. These ten exceptional individuals are not just captains of industry; they are trailblazers, innovators, and inspirations. They lead by example, demonstrating that success is not only about financial gains but also about fostering growth, creating positive change, and leaving an indelible mark on society. As we step into 2023, it's time to meet these visionary business leaders who are redefining the rules, breaking barriers, and setting new standards of leadership. Their stories are a testament to the power of vision, determination, and an unwavering commitment to making a difference.

1. Dr Shashank Kharabanda

Dr Shashank Kharabanda, the driving force behind AngelLife Cosmetology & Wellness since its inception in 2019, envisions catapulting the brand into a multinational entity. Beyond conventional aesthetics, AngelLife offers a transformative odyssey encompassing skin and hair care, anti-aging solutions, laser treatments, weight loss strategies, and more. Dr Kharabanda epitomizes visionary leadership, foreseeing industry trends and innovations. His decisions are guided by financial acumen, fortified by an unwavering ethical and customer-centric approach. A relentless commitment to innovation, team synergy, and continuous learning marks his journey. Dr Kharabanda aspires to redefine the skincare, haircare, and aesthetics landscape, making AngelLife a global symbol of beauty, confidence, and cutting-edge anti-aging solutions, enriching lives worldwide.#Dr.ShashankKharbanda #AngelLife

2. Dr Yogesh Suradkar

Dr Yogesh Suradkar, the visionary behind "YOGEE Beauty and Wellness Private Limited," is transforming the beauty industry with a holistic ethos. With over 18 years of global beauty experience, including leadership roles at L'Oreal, Marico and P&G, Dr Suradkar embodies a transformative leader committed to nurturing talent, holistic well-being and sustainability. YOGEE, his brainchild, represents more than a brand; it's a movement fusing ancient wisdom with modern science through BioAyurPro Fusion TechnologyTM. Dr Suradkar envisions a world where beauty mirrors inner harmony and a conscious lifestyle. His legacy extends beyond innovation to nurturing talent, promoting sustainability, and positively impacting society. He empowers individuals to embrace beauty and wellness while preserving the planet. Dr Yogesh Suradkar is a true visionary, redefining beauty for a mindful generation.

3. Vijay Malhotra

Meet Vijay Malhotra, a visionary leader igniting change in 2023. With over 30 years of branding and marketing expertise, he serves as the Marketing Head at Marg ERP Limited. Vijay, a Brand Scientist and Professor, is renowned for his deep understanding of consumer behavior and market trends. In the dynamic world of business, Vijay excels in crafting potent brand marketing strategies, with a focus on digital marketing, branding, PR, e-commerce, and marketplaces. His background in media planning and buying allows him to navigate both above-the-line and below-the-line activities. Vijay has earned numerous accolades, including the Indian Icon Awards for India's Most Influential Brand Marketing Leader, the Visionary Brand Strategist Award, and the Stellar Marketing Leadership Award. His insights in publications like TOI and Business World reflect his entrepreneurial prowess and commitment to inspiring growth and innovation in 2023.

4. Sujit Kumar Lenka

In the realm of innovation and digital prowess, Sujit Kumar Lenka, the driving force behind Maison Tech Innovation Pvt Ltd since its establishment on September 1, 2018,in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. stands as a beacon of visionary leadership. He envisions not just success but employability, emphasizing continuous learning and innovative problem-solving. An adept risk-taker, Lenka thrives on driving growth through digital marketing services, mobile application development, and software solutions. His leadership is defined by a passion for excellence, fostering a collaborative team culture, and a commitment to community engagement. Lenka's remarkable ability to navigate risks and solve complex problems propels Maison Tech Innovation Pvt Ltd towards a future fueled by innovation, growth, and societal impact.

5. Dr Deepika

Meet Dr Deepika, a luminary in alternative medicine, seamlessly blending expertise as a Fitness Consultant, Yoga Expert, Naturopathist, Dietician, and Nutritionist. As the Founder and Managing Director of Angira Gurukul Multi Therapy Center in Karnal, Haryana, her integrated approach intertwining diverse therapies sets a new standard. From Yoga and Meditation to Ayurveda, Naturopathy, and Acupressure, Dr Deepika pioneers a holistic healing path. Her achievements are a testament to her excellence, adorned with accolades like the Covid Warrior Award 2021 and the International Yoga Day Award 2022. Merging ancient wisdom with modern techniques, Angira Gurukul Multi Therapy Center offers tailored, drug-free solutions, affirming Dr Deepika's influence in the realm of alternative medicine.

6. Yash Suryavanshi

In the realm of financial guidance and empowerment, Yash Suryavanshi, the founder of Technocyber Finance Consultancy, is a trailblazer. Established in 2018, Technocyber is dedicated to imparting financial management expertise, unique trading techniques, and international market insights. Yash's exceptional leadership is characterized by an unyielding drive, unwavering determination, and a passion for continuous improvement. He thrives on exploring new horizons, expanding knowledge, and embracing calculated risks to drive success. Yash's essence lies in the ability to connect people, leverage collective intelligence, and drive sustainable results. At Technocyber, Yash and his team are on a mission to empower individuals and businesses, instilling faith, respect, and a greater purpose into every venture they touch.

7. Pobir Laru

Pobir Laru, a dynamic and innovative business leader, epitomizes entrepreneurship in its truest sense. As the Founder of Avanya, a versatile IT company, Co-Founder of Rose N Petal, an online gifting venture, and the Executive Director of Varunavi Foundation, a digital literacy NGO, Pobir's entrepreneurial journey spans diverse industries. His passion for utilizing technology to drive positive change is evident in his ventures, each aimed at solving real-world problems and serving the community. Pobir's visionary leadership, dedication to employee empowerment, customer-centric approach, and commitment to sustainability make him a force to be reckoned with in the business landscape. He envisions Avanya as a conglomerate, contributing to various sectors and is a staunch advocate for diversity, inclusion, and responsible business practices, embodying the values of a true leader.

8. Sachin Thakur

Sachin Thakur, the founder of "English With Sachin," has a remarkable story of helping people through better communication and career growth. He started this initiative in January 2021, aiming to teach essential skills like Spoken English, Communication skills, Public Speaking, Interview Mastery, and Personality Development. Sachin's journey is inspiring. Growing up in a village in Bihar, he faced financial challenges and language barriers after he lost his father at the age of three. However, his mom gave him a better education. And he kept working hard and didn't give up. He went on to study in the USA, where he pursued entrepreneurship and mastered his English-speaking and communication skills. Today, Sachin has positively impacted over 2500 students and professionals worldwide. He helped them excel in their careers in top organizations by communicating in English confidently. Recently, he became a Josh Talks speaker in September, which shows his commitment to providing quality education and helping people succeed professionally.

9. Hemant Pagi

Hemant Pagi, the driving force behind "Wise Investing & Placement," personifies a business leader navigating the intricate world of financial markets with zeal and expertise. Founded in 2018, the venture's core essence is educating individuals about the financial market, empowering them to shape their financial future. Hemant embodies unwavering focus, confidence, and self-inspiration, epitomizing the essence of a successful leader. In a realm where continuous learning and calculated risks are pivotal, he advocates a prudent approach. Hemant's leadership values kindness, rational decision-making, and the importance of nurturing a strong network, underlining that one's net worth is often mirrored by their connections. Amidst the evolving landscape of innovation, Hemant remains a beacon of insightful guidance, emphasizing knowledge and strategic decision-making.

10. Rohit Kumar

Rohit Kumar, founder of Sriram Laptops and Mobiles Service Center since its inception in 2014, has spearheaded this Hyderabad-based tech haven. Known for affordable yet advanced laptop customizations, Rohit's team tailors upgrades to meet each client's unique computing demands and budget constraints. Beyond typical enhancements like RAM and configurations, the center excels in malware removal, printer and network issue resolutions, data recovery, and affordable genuine laptop and MacBook components. They extend their expertise to desktops, MacBooks, projectors, servers, and PCs. Prioritizing efficiency and customer convenience, they offer same-day delivery for laptop Repair Service in Hyderabad external computer hardware. In an era where dependable repair shops are rare, Rohit Kumar's Sriram Laptops and Mobiles Service Center goes the extra mile, providing doorstep services for swift and effective support.

In a world where visionary leadership shapes the course of industries, these ten exceptional individuals stand as beacons of inspiration and innovation. They are not merely leaders of businesses; they are architects of change, builders of dreams, and pioneers of progress. With unwavering dedication and a commitment to excellence, they are redefining success, transforming industries, and creating a brighter, more prosperous future for all. As we embark on the journey of 2023, their stories serve as a testament to the limitless possibilities of visionary leadership and the power of resilience, determination, and a relentless pursuit of greatness.

