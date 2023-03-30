Meet Hoodi Vijay Kumar – A Pioneer Social Worker And Malur’s Eminent BJP Leader

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30: Pioneer social worker and an eminent BJP leader, Mr. Hoodi Vijay Kumar is one of those individuals who is born for the people. His destiny, to serve the people in need with the best service, is helping him build a strong connection with them in the process.

A man of values and respect, Mr. Hoodi Vijay Kumar is a socially aware BJP leader. As a people-first BJP leader, he aims to build a world free from any kind of discrimination. With his intent to carry forward the culture, tradition, and legacy of his people, he is a persona worth acknowledging.

Mr. Hoodi Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hoodi at Bangalore, moved from his hometown Malur owing to his business fulfilments. For over 25 years now, he has been actively engaged in social service and the political arena.

In the world of politics, Mr. Hoodi Vijay Kumar serves as a prominent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker. The principles of Sangh play an integral role in all the service activities he engages in. He has also been discharged from several responsibilities in the BJP. Currently, he is working in the capacity of a member of the beneficiaries’ call of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Recently, he organized “Sri Mahalakshmi Namosthute”, a divine program under the presence and guidance of Maharshi Anand Guruji. The event was conducted at 3:30 PM on 18th March in Malur. It turned out to be a grand success on the call of their favourite leader, Mr. Hoodi Vijay Kumar. More than 40,000 people attended this event held on last Saturday.

Amidst the two waves of Covid-19, Mr. Hoodi Vijay Kumar ensured he could solve as many problems of the sufferers as possible. He engaged in many social activities during this strenuous time. The social activities included the distribution of food packets, sanitizing machines, sanitizer bottles, face shields, and face masks for the needy. He engaged in the provision of vehicles to women and aged people to reach vaccination spots with ease. He also made all necessary arrangements to sanitize Malur town along with 220 more villages.

“The desire of the sangh and PM Modiji inspires everything I do. I have been true to the suffering of humanity. And, I work to infuse confidence in them,” says the political leader.

Over the years, Mr. Hoodi Vijay Kumar has undertaken numerous schemes aiming at the development of Malur taluk. Through these schemes, he intends to make Malur one of the top destinations to live and work in India. And, make the people of Malur taluk culturally and traditionally rich. By building a legacy for all future generations to cherish.

Intending to ensure all schemes of central and state governments reach the people of Malur taluk, Mr. Hoodi Vijay Kumar has been successful in making 55000 Ayushman Bharath Cards and 4500 E-shram cards available across Malur taluk.

Under the “Jala Sanjeevini Scheme”, he has been successful in delivering drinking water to over 65,000 families in Malur taluk. Free water cans of up to 20 litres are being delivered to every house 2 times a week under this scheme.

He has also set up a blood donation camp in a sincere desire to celebrate the 71st birthday of the honourable Mr. Narendra Modi. Over 1032 units of blood have been donated in this camp. And it’s the Record Blood Camp in India.

Mr. Hoodi Vijaykumar has undertaken several schemes aiming at the development of Malur Taluk. His Vision is to develop infrastructure, establish Educational Institutions, provide employment opportunities to increase access to basic amenities for all citizens of Malur with his more ambitious schemes. Through these initiatives,

Mr. Hoodi Vijaykumar wants to make Malur a Model Taluk for other areas in Karnataka.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor