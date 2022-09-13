Meet Ketan Sharma, a renowned astrologer who has helped over 5k people find their true love

September 13: According to the astrological data on Zodiac signs, certain pairs are intended to be together and will have a strong foundation for a happy marriage. People born under the Water sign get along well with those born under the Air, Fire, or Earth signs. Indeed, opposites attract. But it turns out that it can be quite helpful to know how well you get along with another sign and what to expect in terms of love. Astrologer Ketan Sharma shares his extensive understanding of the subject and how it may be used to help lovers find each other again.

Q How does astrology help people rediscover their love

Not only can astrology be used to produce accurate forecasts about a wide range of future events, but it can also be used to find answers to a wide range of challenges. Love issues are the most prevalent reason people seek help. Breakups, marital strife, and other relationship-related issues all fall under this category. Over the years, I’ve demonstrated that astrology may be used to solve these and other issues. Genuine affection, in my opinion, tends to circle back around. To help couples get back together and live happily ever after, I employ potent astrological remedies to remove obstacles off the path of genuine love. It’s because of this that people have started calling me “Love Problem Specialist.”

Q What is your specialization in the astrological field?

A- My specialization is in Kundli-making, matchmaking, love astrology, astrological cures for business challenges, overcoming financial problems, and career and education horoscope. Through my deep knowledge of astrology, I can make accurate predictions and provide solutions to get the desired outcome, something my clients vouch for.

Q- Tell us more about the astrological solutions for business losses and growth.

A – Business losses or lack of growth are the common problems being faced by people post-Pandemic. I use astrology to provide them with the right answers and the right solutions. Many times, being surrounded by negativity is a problem for many. I use time-tested methods such as havan and pooja and the scientific concepts or Vastu Shastra to find solutions.

Q- Have you earned certification from reputed institutions?

A – I am certified as Jyotish Bhushan, Jyotish Ratan, and Jyotish Prabhakar by the All India Federation of Astrologers’ Societies. I am offering astrological services not only in India but in several other countries, such as the US, UK, Canada, and Dubai. Till now, I have helped more than 5,000 people find true love. I am rated among the best five astrologers in Mohali (Chandigarh) and received prestigious accolades and honoured by the noted media group Voice of Asians.

