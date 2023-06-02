PNN

New Delhi [India], June 2: In the dynamic landscape of the Indian economy, there are several companies that stand out as drivers of growth and progress. These companies embody the entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and dedication to excellence that fuel economic advancement. In this article, we will introduce you to 10 remarkable Indian companies that have emerged as catalysts for economic growth in 2023. From the marble industry to education technology, from e-commerce to entertainment platforms, these companies have made a significant impact in their respective sectors, contributing to the overall development of the nation. Let us delve into their stories and explore how they are shaping India's economic landscape.

1) Asian Marbles

Asian Marbles, founded in 1997 by Sushil Bang and Ajay Tapriya, is renowned as the best marble dealer in the industry. With a focus on superior craftsmanship, they offer a wide selection of white marble products sourced from Asia, including their exclusive ASIAN STATUARIO MARBLE. Operating from Kishangarh, Rajasthan, Asian Marbles has made a significant impact in India by providing high-quality marbles like White Marble, Makrana Marble, Katni Marble, and more. Their commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through their worldwide delivery and customization services. Asian Marbles' cultural connection, exceptional quality, and craftsmanship have made them a trusted partner for creating elegant spaces. Their continuous efforts in driving economic growth establish Asian Marbles as the go-to choice for the best marble dealer.

2) Ekdantamm Classes

Meet Ekdantamm Classes, an Ed Tech company founded in 2019 by Vishal Saklani and Dr. Rishabhh Attri. Specializing in NEET coaching, they offer foundation classes for 9th and 10th grade students and Specialised classes for 11th and 12th classes. What sets them apart from competitors are their live online classes, superior technology, and quality teachers. Ekdantamm Classes has made a remarkable impact on the Indian market by providing high-quality NEET coaching. With expert mentors and engaging content, they empower students to excel in their NEET exams. By leveraging the best technology and offering unparalleled support, Ekdantamm Classes is paving the way for success in the field of education.

3) Unnatim India Limited

Unnatim India Limited, led by Ariyan Saikh, is among the 10 Indian companies driving economic growth in 2023. As a software company, Unnatim excels in innovative technology and user-friendly designs. Their unique selling points lie in customization, exceptional customer service, and a strong focus on security and reliability. What sets them apart from competitors is their distinct value proposition, customer-centric approach, continuous innovation, strong branding, and marketing strategy. Unnatim understands the Indian market through localization, strategic partnerships, and prioritizing customer support. By staying abreast of technology trends, they make a significant impact in India's ever-evolving market.

4) Crowcrowcrow. com

Introducing Crowcrowcrow. Com, Crowcrowcrow. com specializes in importing products from around the world, including the USA, UK, and PRC. Their unique selling points include global access to top-tier products, no custom fees, transparent pricing, and free shipping nationwide. With a visionary approach, they aim to boost the Indian economy by nurturing innovation and supporting local manufacturing. Setting themselves apart from competitors, Crowcrowcrow. com offers complete convenience, handles customs complexities, ensures transparent pricing, and accepts flexible payment methods. Experience a seamless world of international shopping with Crowcrowcrow. com, your trusted gateway to global products.

5) Heaven Herbs

Meet Heaven Herbs Natural Resources Products, a driving force behind India's economic growth in 2023. Founded by local Himanchali guy Rajan Richi Kalia from Himanchal Pradesh, Hardik Patel from Gujrat, they offer natural, chemical-free products. Their range includes Neem Wood Combs, Joshanda Desi KADHA, premium-grade seeds like Chia and pumpkin, Lotas Flower Products, organic Kadhi patta, and sugar-free Mukhwaas. With sustainably sourced wood from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand villages, they guarantee exceptional results. By infusing Neem Wood Combs with a secret 1500-year-old Ayurvedic Gold Serum, they create a one-year herbal oil-infused product. With a focus on sustainability and social activism through God's Army, Heaven Herbs makes a significant impact on the Indian market.

6) VMAS ASIA

Introducing VMAS GUJARATI, the revolutionary OTT platform that is transforming regional content in India. As part of VMAS ASIA, VMAS GUJARATI is the ultimate destination for Gujarati entertainment. With a successful launch in Ahmedabad, it has redefined the way Gujarati content is consumed. Offering premium movies, series, shows, and more, VMAS GUJARATI captivates viewers with its diverse and exclusive content. It paves the way for other regional languages like Marathi, Hindi, Punjabi, and Bangla. With the rise of regional content in the digital space, VMAS GUJARATI ensures exceptional entertainment while driving economic growth. Stay tuned as VMAS GUJARATI unveils its exciting lineup and launches its dedicated application, bringing the best of Gujarati entertainment to your fingertips.

7) Ink Splatter Tattoos & Nails

Introducing Ink Splatter Tattoos & Nails, founded by Abhijeet Simon and Mamta Simon in 2016. They specialize in custom tattoos, personalized piercings, nail art, and extensions. What sets them apart is their commitment to creating art that perfectly reflects each client's individuality. With extensive experience gained from international conventions, Ink Splatter infuses cultural influences into their unique style. Step into their boutique studio, where artistry meets sophistication, and witness the impeccable craftsmanship of their talented team. As they leave a lasting impression in the Indian market and expand globally, Ink Splatter is redefining the perception and appreciation of body art. Discover the epitome of creativity and personalization at Ink Splatter Tattoos & Nails.

8) Design Your Cake

Introducing Design Your Cake, a premier online designer cake portal based in Delhi. Founded by Nawaj Shareef, Pinki & Sumit in 2015. They have expanded operations to include both physical stores and an e-commerce platform. Professional chefs and decorators bring customers' cake visions to life, providing convenient online ordering and delivery services for a seamless cake experience. In 2023, Design Your Cake was recognized for its excellence in cake design, winning the prestigious Dreamz Iconic Awards for Best Designer Cake year portal of the year presented by Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia. the trusted choice for customized cakes in India.

9) Livato Projectors

Livato, a leading projector brand since 2016, has rapidly emerged as a growing force in the industry. With advanced technology and customized solutions, Livato offers superior projectors tailored to diverse customer needs. Setting itself apart from competitors, Livato provides competitive pricing, exceptional customer support, and a focus on superior quality. Their commitment to innovation and adaptability keeps them at the forefront of the market, offering cutting-edge features and technologies. With a turnover of over 4.5 Crores annually and a satisfied customer base of over 1 lac, Livato continues to expand its reach and solidify its position as a trusted and influential brand in the Indian market.

10) BundlePe Innovations Private Limited

Introducing BundlePe Innovations Private Limited, founded by Prashanta Patra, an Ex-Defence personnel, in November 2022. BundlePe is transforming the recharge and utility services industry in India. Unlike its competitors, BundlePe focuses on the real needs of its users, providing a user-friendly platform that simplifies transactions and offers an exciting cashback experience. With a massive user base of almost 2 lakh active users, BundlePe has become the preferred destination for seamless and rewarding transactions. What sets BundlePe apart is its guaranteed cashback on every recharge and bill payment, making it a game-changer in the Indian market. Users are rewarded while enjoying a convenient and reliable platform for their recharge and bill payment needs.

In conclusion, the 10 growing Indian companies highlighted in this article exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence that are driving economic growth in 2023. From the marble industry to education technology, e-commerce to entertainment platforms, these companies have made significant contributions to their respective sectors, shaping India's economic landscape. Through innovation, customer satisfaction, and social impact, these companies have not only boosted India's economy but also created employment opportunities and fostered talent. As these companies continue to thrive and inspire others, they play a vital role in India's journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse.

