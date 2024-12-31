Meet Top 10 Influential Personalities inspiring Transformation and Making a Difference



1. Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala

Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala is a leading force in global humanitarian efforts, recently honored with the prestigious Bharath Vibhushan Award for her remarkable contributions to social service. A passionate advocate for human rights, women's empowerment, and global peace, Dr. Amudala has made it her life's mission to uplift marginalized communities. She was recognized for her tireless work in advancing equality and dignity for all, with the award presented by Sri Ram Niwas Goel, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Dr. Amudala's inspiring leadership continues to foster transformative change, making her a prominent figure in the movement for social justice. Her work exemplifies the power of compassion and serves as a beacon of hope for those fighting for a better tomorrow. Her relentless pursuit of peace and human dignity has made her an influential voice in shaping a more inclusive and just world.

2. Gaurav Sharma



Founded in 2015 by Gaurav Sharma, HECT India has emerged as a leading partner for corporate houses in Delhi NCR, offering top-tier services for conferences and group tours globally. Specializing in creating bespoke itineraries, HECT India ensures seamless execution of business events, blending premium accommodations, efficient logistics, and personalized experiences tailored to each organization's needs.

From global business summits in Europe to team-building retreats in Asia, HECT India guarantees flawless planning and execution. The company's attention to detail, innovative approach, and commitment to excellence have earned it a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional quality and value.Elevate your corporate travel experience with HECT India, and discover why top organizations consistently trust them for their most significant events, ensuring lasting impact and success.

3 Jay Sagar

Jay Sagar is a seasoned healer with over 10 years of experience helping people overcome challenges such as anxiety, phobias, social anxiety, anger issues, overthinking, and depression. Known for his results-based approach, Jay’s healing often leads to transformational changes in just a single session. His work transcends cultural and geographical boundaries, having positively impacted clients worldwide. Jay's innovative, customized approach prioritizes swift and profound healing, disrupting the traditional narrative of prolonged therapy. With his results focused approach, he has become a global leader in healing. His vision is to make transformative healing universally accessible, training aspiring healers and advocating for faster, more effective solutions for mental, emotional and physical well-being.

4. Dr. Ranjit Bijoor

Dr. Ranjit Bijoor, an inspiring figure in education and entrepreneurship, has a deep connection with India’s traditions and global advancements. Starting at 20, he established Computer Station, a network of 200 centers across India, reflecting his visionary leadership. Later, he spearheaded ventures like Opportunities and Mother's Touch, and now serves as the Country Head of British Learning.UK, an education platform catering to students in over 35 countries.

Dr. Bijoor's latest venture, PranaSattva.AI, co-founded with his wife, Dietician Poonam, uniquely integrates ancestral intelligence with modern technology to maintain harmony among mind, body, and soul. Rooted in India's holistic traditions, the initiative has already caught the attention of prominent investors for its innovative approach to wellness.

Passionate about blending traditional wisdom with cutting-edge solutions, Dr. Bijoor continues to redefine education and wellness, inspiring communities across India and beyond. PranaSattva.AI stands as a testament to his vision for holistic living and societal impact.

5. Dr. Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani



Dr. Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani, a distinguished Chartered Accountant, philanthropist, and social entrepreneur from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, has over 18 years of expertise in financial consultancy. As the founder of Sai & Co., he provides free accounting, audit, and tax services to over 1250 religious and social organizations annually. Dr. Andani is a holder of 70 honorary doctorates, 100 world records, and over 1,680 national and international awards. His philanthropic initiatives include supporting underprivileged communities, running a Gaushala, and organizing educational and welfare programs. Additionally, he has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and Padmashree for his social services. Dr. Andani is also the tax advisor to the Shree Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi. He is a leader in various organizations and continues to inspire through his dedication to society.

6. Vittal Pokalkar

Vittal Pokalkar is the CEO and Co-Founder of Digital Mania and Thoughtiv, specializing in AI and ML, digital transformation, software development, and technology consulting. With an MBA and certifications in Agile and Digital Marketing, Vittal's journey was driven by a passion for leveraging innovative technologies to create impactful solutions. His leadership has helped industries such as film, health and pharma, renewable energy, and GIS achieve significant improvements in efficiency, scalability, and sustainability. By integrating advanced technologies like AI and data analytics, he has empowered businesses to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Vittal’s vision for the future includes continuous innovation and contributing to sectors such as renewable energy and healthcare. His commitment to customer-centric solutions and collaboration positions him as a key influencer in shaping the future of industries worldwide.

7. Dr. Ashwin Vijay Karemore

Dr. Ashwin Vijay Karemore, a Senior Emergency Physician and Aesthetic Dermatologist based in Nagpur, brings over 15 years of clinical expertise to his multifaceted career. As a passionate medical educator, he identified significant gaps in the training of medicos in fields like dermatology and aesthetic medicine. In response, he founded Rejunia Academy of Aesthetic Medicine & Dermatology to bridge the gap between technical skills and clinical acumen. Dr. Karemore also serves as the Director of the Central Council of Health & Research and the President of the Global Medico Technical Multipurpose Foundation. His dedication to empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals is reflected in his innovative teaching approach and successful training programs.

8. Pratik Lalani

Pratik Lalani, Co-founder and Business Head of Craywingz, has redefined creative advertising with his minimalist approach to design. His journey began with a passion for crafting compelling visual identities and simplifying UI/UX. Under his leadership, Craywingz has grown from a 10-member team to over 60 professionals, handling 25+ major clients across India. The agency has won multiple accolades, including ‘Advertising Agency of the Year' at the ELETS India Brand Summit & Awards and 12+ awards for innovation in advertising. Pratik Lalani & Pinkesh Panchal pioneered Gujarat's first in-house CGI team, revolutionizing national-level campaigns. He has also integrated AI-driven tools for reporting and analytics to optimize creativity and client communication. Pratik's vision is to position Craywingz as a global leader in creative advertising, leveraging emerging technologies like AI to create exceptional campaigns and expand into new markets.

9. Abullais Rashid Abulkalam

Abullais Rashid Abulkalam the Founder & CEO of Neom Real Estate, is a seasoned entrepreneur with a 38-year career spanning diverse industries including financial consulting, oil exploration, mining, and real estate. Mr Rashid's passion for creating value and transforming dreams into reality has driven him to establish successful ventures, such as Neom Real Estate and a pharmaceutical business in Dubai. His leadership in integrating cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices has set new benchmarks for client satisfaction and industry standards in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market. With a focus on innovation, integrity, and excellence, he is committed to expanding his business and contributing to Dubai's growth as a global real estate hub. His visionary leadership continues to inspire transformation and excellence in the industry.

10. CA. Nitin Kumar Agarwal

CA. Nitin Kumar Agarwal, District Governor Elect of Rotary International District 3100, is a celebrated Chartered Accountant and LLM graduate dedicated to leadership and service. His Rotary journey is driven by integrity, collaboration, and lifelong learning. Recognized with the prestigious UP Ratna Award, he has excelled as a Rotary Leadership Institute faculty member and Positive Peace Academy Scholar. Nitin has led initiatives like youth mentorship, financial literacy workshops, and virtual fundraising, overcoming challenges in funding and engagement for Rotary projects. He fosters global collaborations, empowering communities and promoting sustainability. With a vision to expand leadership development programs and leverage digital platforms, he remains committed to inspiring transformative change through purposeful service and building resilient, impactful communities.

Through their relentless pursuit of excellence, these trailblazers remind us that with passion, integrity, and perseverance, no goal is unattainable. Their diverse journeys showcase the boundless potential of human ingenuity and empathy, lighting the path toward a more equitable, innovative, and prosperous world.

