New Delhi [India], April 24 : The entrance to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in New Delhi stands adorned with two sculptures of Yaksha and Yakshi.

These monumental figures of Yaksha and Yakshi symbolize the institution's custodial role over the nation's financial resources. It is a fusion of cultural legacy and financial stewardship.

Inspired by ancient Indian religious texts, the famous Indian sculptor Ram Kinkar Baij crafted these sculptures to represent the sibling demi-gods who serve Kubera, the deity of wealth. According to the ancient texts, Yaksha and Yakshi are entrusted with the sacred duty of safeguarding the treasures of Kubera, a symbolism that seamlessly aligns with the RBI's mandate as the guardian of monetary wealth of India.

The sculptures were placed after the First PM of India Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru advocated for the integration of indigenous art and culture into public buildings housing institutions of independent India. It was done to support and promote Indian artists by exhibiting their installations.

After it RBI embraced the concept of incorporating indigenous artworks into its architectural design. The decision to adorn the entrance of the RBI building with sculptures of Yaksha and Yakshi not only pays homage to India's cultural legacy but also underscores the institution's commitment to promoting indigenous art forms.

As visitors approach the RBI building, they are greeted by the imposing presence of Yaksha and Yakshi, symbolizing the institution's unwavering dedication to preserving and safeguarding the nation's financial wealth. These sculptures serve as iconic landmarks, embodying the ethos of prosperity and abundance that the RBI strives to uphold.

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, the sculptures of Yaksha and Yakshi carry profound symbolism, reflecting the symbiotic relationship between culture and commerce. By integrating these timeless artistic expressions into its architectural narrative, the RBI reaffirms its role as a guardian of both monetary wealth and cultural heritage.

Through this initiative, the RBI not only honored the artistic legacy of India but also highlighted the cultural legacy of India.

