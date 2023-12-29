Mega Mart Ventures Launches Its New Franchises In Multiple Categories

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], December 29: In the last few years, many supermarket brands have come up in India. One of the brands that has stood out in this cluttered space is Mega Mart Ventures. Today, Mega Mart Ventures is present in the smallest of city in India. No matter which city you live in, typing supermarket near me will lead you to a Mega Mart store. In fact, when you search for Mega Mart near me, you will find there are many Mega Mart stores in different parts of the city you live in.

The organization has grown from strength to strength owing to the strong leadership of its directors Anil Kumar and Harish Tripathi and the dedicated efforts of its large team. Right from the beginning, the philosophy of the Mega Mart Ventures has been to make the process or experience of grocery shopping convenient for consumers. With its new move, Mega Mart Ventures has proved, yet again, that it remains committed to this philosophy.

Mega Mart Ventures has launched specialty stores for different categories. Mega mart Fashion Store, Mega Mart Electronic Store, Mega 99 Store, Mega Mart Footwear Store and Mega Mart Accessories Store are the different franchises that have been launched as a part of this initiative. The thought behind launching specialty stores was to ensure that consumers get enough options while shopping for a particular product or entity.

Discussing the thought behind this initiative, director Anil Kumar says, "Everything we have done over the years was a result of our objective to make shopping accessible and convenient for every Indian. Launching specialty stores under the brand name Mega Mart Ventures is another step in that direction. At the supermarkets and grocery stores we have set up, consumers get to shop for a variety of things ranging from clothes to electronic products. However, we realized that there are many consumers who want to buy only a specific thing at a given point in time. Not everybody steps inside a store to buy grocery items. If somebody, for instance, wants to buy only a pair of shoes, they should have the opportunity to visit a store that sells footwear exclusively. This thought led us towards setting up specialty stores."

In India, the supermarkets and stores by Mega Mart Ventures are located in more than 100 cities. The wide presence of these stores have made it possible for lakhs of Indians to shop conveniently and get high-quality products at discounted prices. What makes things more appealing for the consumers is the fact that most of these stores are located in central parts of different cities and are, therefore, easily accessible. While setting up these newly established specialty stores, the company has followed a similar strategy.

"Convenience and accessibility are two terms that consumers associate with Mega Mart Ventures. While designing the blueprint for our specialty stores, we were mindful of this. Though we are in the initial stages at the moment, we have already set up a good number of specialty stores across different cities of India. In the near future, we will continue to expand the footprint of these stores and achieve our goal of every city and town in India having specialty stores by Mega Mart Ventures. We have got a very good response from the consumers so far and hope to keep growing at a good pace in the near future", says director Harish Tripathi.

In a very short span of time, Mega Mart Ventures has emerged as one of the leading brands in the FMCG space. One of the reasons behind the rapid growth of the brand has been its supermarket franchise system. The brand offers both companies and individuals the opportunity to open a Mega Mart Ventures store using its grocery store franchise system and by applying for a license and paying a fee. A large number of people in India have opened Mega Mart Ventures stores with the help of this system. For the specialty stores, too, the brand is following a similar approach.

For more information, visit www.megamartventures.com.

