Merakii Bags Marketing Mandate for Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd.

Merakii has seen a number of wins across the present-day consumer-internet and data-tech categories. The agency has been focusing its efforts and refitting up to leverage the Data, Digital, and Content space in a massive way for the past years as part of its advanced strategy.

Merakii carried on investments in present-day products, platforms, and especially people have helped it build a future-ready team that partners with clients in their data, digital and content transformation, and growth strategy.

Bhagyashree Singh, Director & CEO of Merakii, said, "Our extensive process, from understanding and detailing a project and development, assures clients that their project is in the hands of a team of professionals. We continuously deliver quality and logical results, encompassing award-winning marketing campaigns for the ultimate visibility of our clients.

Clients are progressively opting for agencies who have the potential to distribute full-funnel solutions and we are fully capable of furnishing on these requirements. We are proud to have won these accounts in these emerging categories and we are confident of delivering the best to the clients."

Hitachi Team - "It has been a great experience working with Merakii. The teamwork is magnifying producing definitive and solid outcomes. Things were organized and delivered very systematically. The results are promising and are in the direction we would have hoped for. They provide good ideas and are very pragmatic. They provide you with different and out-of-the-box insights and suggestions. We would definitely recommend their services to existing and new business firms."

Merakii Group is an integrated communications marketing group that offers a broad spectrum of branding solutions to businesses to deliver their marketing needs.

As an integrated digital marketing firm, Merakii's chroniclers have knowledge of varied industries and aim PR, Digital & Content to build brand narratives for clients.

Our talented & energetic team members are well-equipped to examine the changing dynamics of the business in today's market. We facilitate intensive utilization of facts & research, and integrated communication tools to formulate a seamless brand messaging for business from varied sectors. To deliver strategic communications and techniques which enable our clients to create robust relationships across stakeholders, modify behaviors, educate audiences and shape behaviors to have a positive impact in our society. We believe in long-term relationships that add meaningful value to the client's business. We assist our mission by integrating the knowledge, experience & local - market understanding each one of us has, to communicate competently with diverse audiences.

We attempt to opt for the highest ethical standards, demonstrating honesty, fairness, and accountability in every decision and action.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor