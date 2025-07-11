Mercedes-Benz India clocks best-ever sales in Q1 with 10 pc growth, sells 4,238 cars

New Delhi, July 11 Mercedes-Benz India on Friday announced that it has made a strong start to the financial year 2025-26 by retailing 4,238 units in the April-June 2025 period (Q1) -- a 10 per cent growth compared to the same period last fiscal.

This strong growth was driven by high demand for both its core and top-end luxury vehicles, as well as a sharp rise in sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

According to the company, the top-end luxury segment -- which includes models like the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, EQS range, and AMG performance vehicles -- grew by 20 per cent in Q1.

There was particularly high demand for the EQS Maybach Night Series, G 580 with EQ technology and the AMG G 63, among others, the luxury carmaker stated.

Mercedes-Benz’s BEV portfolio also witnessed outstanding growth, rising by 157 per cent in Q1 and now contributing 8 per cent to the company’s total sales.

The EQS 450 SUV and G 580 with EQ Technology played a key role in this performance, with some models already sold out or having waiting periods extending up to six months.

The company’s ‘core’ segment, which includes the C-Class, E-Class Long Wheelbase, GLC, and GLE SUVs, contributed 60 per cent to overall sales volumes.

The E-Class LWB continued to be the highest-selling luxury car in India, especially after the addition of the E450 performance variant.

Meanwhile, the ‘entry luxury’ segment saw a slight decline, as competition intensified at lower price points.

However, Mercedes-Benz believes its entry-level offerings still provide high value with rich features and luxury appeal.

In line with its focus on top-end products, Mercedes-Benz also launched the new GLS AMG Line SUV in India.

Priced at Rs 1.4 crore for the GLS 450 AMG Line and Rs 1.43 crore for the GLS 450d AMG Line, the SUV offers a sportier and more dynamic version of one of the brand’s best-selling luxury SUVs.

With over 16,000 GLS units already on Indian roads, the new AMG Line version aims to further strengthen its presence in the segment.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said that the strong Q1 performance reflects growing customer interest in luxury vehicles with personalisation and advanced technology.

He added that the company’s push toward top-end products and BEVs has been successful in influencing customer preferences.

