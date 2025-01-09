Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit-MARS Awards 2024 of Best African Women Researchers and Young Researchers Announced

BusinessWire India

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, announced the Winners of Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit (MARS) Awards 2024, in partnership with International Federation of Fertility Societies -IFFS, Africa Reproductive Care Society - ARCS, Manipal University and African Union Scientific Technical Research Commission to recognize African Researchers for their valuable research work and contribution to empowering women and youth in STEM in Africa with special focus on 'The Role of Scientific Research in Women Health and Reproductive Care'.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Chairperson of Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit - MARS expressed, "Since 2016, I have taken immense pride in recognizing the achievements of our MARS Awards winners. This year, we honor Six Winners in two categories: 'Best African Women Researchers Awards' and 'Best African Young Researchers Awards.'

These awards celebrate their significant contributions to research, particularly highlighting the efforts of African women researchers, who remain underrepresented in this field. Through the MARS Awards, our mission is to empower young researchers in Africa and to specifically encourage and support women researchers by enhancing their research capabilities and promoting their vital roles in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics)."

The winners of 'Best African Women Researchers Awards' and 'Best Young African Researcher Awards' will be enrolled into research training at a premier research institute in India.

"And I am also very happy to share with you all that as promised, we provided an opportunity to our first-place winner of each category to attend the 11th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary which was recently conducted in Tanzania, however, only Mr. Jules Irenge Mongane was able to attend it, ", shared Senator Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation is committed to improving the lives of people and has been transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with its partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, by providing 2080 Scholarships for doctors from 52 Countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

The MARS 2024 Award Winners are:

Winners of "MARS Best Women African Researchers Awards" 2024

* Dr. Nompumelelo Lebogang Malaza, SOUTH AFRICA (First Position)

* Dr. Dorotheah Obiri, GHANA (Second Position)

Winners of "MARS Best Young African Researchers Awards" 2024

* Dr. Jules Irenge Mongane, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO (First Position)

* Dr. Christia Chassem Lapue, GABON (Second Position)

* Dr. Gebrhud Berihu Haile, ETHIOPIA (Second Position)

TOPIC: Incidence of neonatal mortality and factors influencing neonate survival in neonatal intensive care unit in Northern Ethiopia: a prospective cohort study

"I am also excited to announce the Call for Applications for the new edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit (MARS) Awards 2024. This year, special focus will be again on "The Role of Scientific Research in Women Health and Reproductive Care," added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit - MARS 2025 will have scientific support from African Union Scientific-Technical and Research Commission (AU-STRC); African Reproductive Care Society (ARCS), and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).

Details for MARS AWARDS 2025

Abstracts are invited from final year African PhD students and young investigators involved in research related to either of the following topics:

1) Women's Health

2) Infertility and Reproductive Health

All applicants should be primarily based at African Research Institutes and Universities, although collaboration within Africa as well as outside is also welcome.

Last Date of Submission:

Applications can be submitted till 30th June 2025

How to apply:

Apply by clicking: https://merck-foundation.com/Merck-Foundation-Africa-Research-Summit-Application-Form

Alternatively, the Applications and abstracts can be submitted via email to mars@merck-foundation.com, along with CV (including Name, Gender, Country, University/Hospital Name, Email address, Mobile Number) and the abstract document as an attachment.

Other Details:

* All Abstracts will be peer reviewed.

* Research Awards will be dedicated for two categories of Best African Women Researchers and Best Young Africa Researchers.

* Winners will be eligible for Research Training in a prestigious Research Institute in India.

* Top Winners will be invited to attend the 12th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2025.

* Click on the link below to Download Merck Foundation App

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.merck.foundation&hl=en&pli=1

