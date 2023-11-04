Messe Stuttgart enters India to elevate the Education, Edtech and Skill Development sector in Asia; adds DIDAC India to its Education Portfolio

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 4: Messe Stuttgart, one of the world's pioneer trade fair and exhibition companies announces its strategic partnership with the India Didactics Association to strengthen Asia's promising education, edtech, and skill development sector. As per a Business market insights report, the EdTech and smart classroom market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 17,692.4 million in 2019 to USD 64,353.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2020 to 2027. KBV research also highlights the huge potential of Asia Pacific Education Technology Market which is expected to witness market growth of 16.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028). India is the second largest market for e-learning after the US with a market size of USD 6 billion, and is expected to grow to $10 billion by 2025. K-12 leads the market in terms of sector-wise growth at USD 2.7 billion, followed by College and Upskilling. Considering the huge growth potential Messe Stuttgart has partnered with the India Didactics Association to host DIDAC India, the nation's premier trade fair dedicated to Technology, Services, and Resources for the education and skills sector. Starting from the 14th edition in 2024, Messe Stuttgart India will assume the responsibility of organizing and elevating this esteemed event, ushering in a new era of educational innovation and excellence.

DIDAC India has indisputably established itself as India's exclusive and Asia's largest event for education and skills resources and solutions. It has played a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape, and this collaborative endeavour is poised to further amplify its impactful presence, with a primary emphasis on education and skills.

Leveraging Messe Stuttgart's extensive experience in organizing global education events, both exhibitors and visitors can anticipate a broader, more international experience, fostering new opportunities for growth, collaboration, and business expansion.

According to Roland Bleinroth, CEO of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH, "Messe Stuttgart plans to take DIDAC India to the next level. With our rich history of organizing educational events globally, we aim to elevate the experience, broaden horizons, and nurture profound connections for all participants. We envision this event as a hub for the exchange of knowledge, collaboration, and the discovery of innovative solutions that will reshape the educational landscape of India."

Aditya Gupta, CEO of India Didactics Association, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled about this partnership with Messe Stuttgart, a world leader in trade fairs and exhibitions. We believe that this strategic alliance will strengthen the event, making it bigger, bolder, and better. This collaboration will bring together our expertise and experience to create one of the world's largest events."

DIDAC India has earned its reputation as a platform that brings together the best in education, technology, and innovation. This partnership promises a range of benefits for exhibitors and stakeholders participating in DIDAC India. Drawing upon Messe Stuttgart's expertise and global perspective, the exhibition is poised to enhance networking opportunities, enabling educators, edtech companies, policymakers, and stakeholders to interact seamlessly. As a global organization, Messe Stuttgart promises to offer international insights and foster collaborative learning through meaningful dialogues and partnerships, ultimately shaping the future of education in India.

Messe Stuttgart's entry into the country with DIDAC India and its partnership with India Didactics Association align seamlessly with Messe Stuttgart's mission to provide valuable insights and global perspectives while significantly contributing to the education sector in India, fostering a brighter and more innovative future for all.

Messe Stuttgart India Pvt. Ltd. is the wholly owned subsidiary of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH and poised to become a dominant force in the Indian trade fair and exhibition industry. Messe Stuttgart India is committed to fostering invaluable business connections and ignite growth, underpinned by a dedication to curate and organize world-class trade events that converge industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders across diverse sectors.

Messe Stuttgart India's portfolio of events stands as a testament to its mission - to create substantial opportunities for businesses to exhibit their products and services, establish connections with prospective partners, and remain at the vanguard of their respective industries. At the heart of Messe Stuttgart India's endeavours lies a focus on excellence, a dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences, and a vision to serve as a steadfast ally in orchestrating successful trade fairs and exhibitions throughout India.

India Didactics Association (IDA) is the exclusive membership association in the country for the education & skills fraternity engaged in improving learning and teaching. The Non-Profit association is a conglomerate of all stakeholders in the country and works towards development & welfare of Education by unifying the Entire Education & Skills Sector. It works with 88,000+ educators from 250 cities of India along with Central Government, State Governments, and International Partners from over 20 countries Ministries and National Associations.

