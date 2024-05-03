Messe Stuttgart India aims for a larger share of India's 5352.11 million USD exhibition market

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 3: With three mega successful debut shows, business for Messe Stuttgart India is steadily growing, reflecting the company's commitment to excellence and its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of the Indian market. Messe Stuttgart India is the wholly owned subsidiary of Messe Stuttgart, Germany, which boasts a rich legacy in the global trade fair industry since its establishment in 1940. Globally, Messe Stuttgart Group organises over 40 trade fairs and exhibitions annually, covering a diverse range of industries such as automotive, manufacturing, logistics, and more. With a diverse portfolio of trade fairs and exhibitions spanning various industries such as educational resources, manufacturing, automotive, logistics, and more, Messe Stuttgart India is aiming high to capture a bigger pie of India's growing exhibition and trade fair market.

"Our focus remains on identifying key sectors with growth potential and leveraging our expertise and resources to drive innovation and value for our stakeholders. We are optimistic about the prospects in India and are committed to exploring avenues for expansion and partnerships that contribute to the country's socio-economic development. What sets our exhibitions apart is our commitment to providing a world-class experience for exhibitors and attendees, ensuring that the content is tailored to the specific needs of Indian industries. At Messe Stuttgart India, we believe in the power of exhibitions to drive economic growth, promote industry collaboration, and facilitate knowledge exchange,", said Sachin Patil, Managing Director, and CEO of Messe Stuttgart India.

As India continues to emerge as a key player in the global economy, the demand for world-class exhibitions and trade fairs has never been greater. Recognizing this trend, Messe Stuttgart India is strategically positioning itself to meet the evolving needs of exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees across various industries.

LogiMAT India, one of the three trade fairs we launched, focussed on transforming India's Logistics Landscape. LogiMAT India, a satellite show of LogiMAT Stuttgart was a mega success this year. It is the world's largest Intralogistics exhibition and serves as a hub for the entire logistics community, including intralogistics, transportation management, warehousing, supply chain solutions, and automation. We also launched MOLDEX India, the International Fair on Tools, Patterns, and Mould Making; and FASTNEX, the international trade fair for the fastener and fixing industry alongside IMTEX Forming in Bengaluru, showcasing cutting-edge innovations and facilitating both domestic and international exposure for businesses across India.

Messe Stuttgart India has taken a significant step in its journey by partnering with India Didactics Association and by acquiring DIDAC India, Asia's largest and India's sole Exhibition and Conference for Education and Skilling Resources. This strategic acquisition is a testament to Messe Stuttgart India's commitment to fostering growth and collaboration in the education and skilling sector. In addition, Messe Stuttgart India has also introduced DIDAC Skills, a specialised offshoot that will focus exclusively on skill development and mobility for India's youth.

With a forward-looking approach, a commitment to excellence, and a focus on customer satisfaction, Messe Stuttgart India is well-positioned to capture a larger share of India's exhibition market and contribute to the country's continued economic growth and prosperity.

India's growing global influence and the development of world-class infrastructure, including venues like Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi convention centre, are expected to have a significant impact on company's trade fairs in India. These modern facilities offer state-of-the-art amenities providing an ideal setting for hosting large-scale world class events and exhibitions. As a result, Messe Stuttgart India is anticipating increased interest and participation from exhibitors and visitors, both domestically and internationally.

Messe Stuttgart India Pvt. Ltd., is the wholly owned subsidiary of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH, and poised to become a dominant force in the Indian trade fair and exhibition industry. Messe Stuttgart India is committed to fostering invaluable business connections and ignite growth, underpinned by a dedication to curate and organize world-class trade events that converge industry leaders, innovators, speakers and stakeholders across diverse sectors.

Messe Stuttgart India's portfolio of events- MOLDEX India, FASTNEX, LogiMAT India and DIDAC India stands as a testament to its mission - to create substantial opportunities for businesses to exhibit their products and services, establish connections with prospective partners, and remain at the vanguard of their respective industries. At the heart of Messe Stuttgart India's endeavours lies a focus on excellence, a dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences, and a vision to serve as a steadfast ally in orchestrating successful trade fairs and exhibitions throughout India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor