Metro Plus Life Style Honored as Best Outdoor Furniture Manufacturer in India at the Global Excellence Awards 2024

New Delhi [India], May 22: In the prestigious show, the Metro Plus Life Style, a preeminent leader in outdoor furniture manufacturing, received prestigious recognition as the Best Outdoor Furniture Manufacturer in India at the esteemed Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2024. Held on May 12, 2024, in Mumbai, the event was organized by Brand Empower a leading Market Research company, popular for initiative of India's Most Prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 to honour & recognise Entrepreneurs, Professionals, Artists, Companies, Organisations & Institutions for their outstanding work, creativity, innovation & quality. The ceremony was graced by the presence of the renowned actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the Chief Guest, adding a notable glamour to the proceedings. Rakesh Malhotra, the Co-Founder of Metro Plus Life Style, was called on stage to accept this prestigious award, reflecting the company's steadfast commitment to quality and customer satisfaction in the outdoor furniture sector.

Founded over twenty years ago, Metro Plus Life Style has established itself as a benchmark for excellence in the design and manufacture of outdoor furniture. Through innovative design and adherence to sustainable practices, Metro Plus Life Style offers products that not only enhance the beauty of outdoor spaces but also stand the test of time. Rakesh Malhotra, in his acceptance speech stated, "We are deeply honored to receive this recognition, which is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. At Metro Plus Life Style, we believe in not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through continuous innovation and a steadfast focus on sustainability." The event was elegantly hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani, whose charismatic presence and engaging style added a lively charm to the evening. The illustrious Shilpa Shetty Kundra also illuminated the event with her enduring allure and spoke about the importance of innovation and excellence in building successful brands and sustainable businesses.

The awards ceremony recognized a wide array of talents. Varun Sood received the Most Promising Talent Of The Year (Male) award, establishing him as a noteworthy emerging star in the entertainment industry. In the acting category, Akshay Oberoi was awarded the Impactful Performer (Male) for his exceptional role in "Fighter". Notable winners included the Promising Face Of The Year OTT - Natasha Bharadwaj, Fan Favourite TV Actress- Shraddha Arya, Fashion Diva of the year (TV)- Isha Malviya, Gamer Of The Year {Female}- Payal Gaming, Gamer Of The Year (Male)- Scout OP, Best Talk Show Of The Year- The Thugesh Show, Fresh face of the year- Ayesha Khan, Digital Beauty Influencer Of The Year- Ankush Bahuguna, and many more.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the force driving the Global Excellence Awards, proudly reveals its esteemed partners for the event. These partners include Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From a vast pool of over 30,000 nominations, Brand Empower carefully selected the top 120 winners spanning sectors like Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also spotlights exceptional talents from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers. Brand Empower, a leading Market Research company, popular for the initiative of India's Most Prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 to honour & recognise Entrepreneurs, Professionals, Artists, Companies, Organisations & Institutions for their outstanding work, creativity, innovation & quality.

Through partnerships like that with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, an authority in web development, digital marketing, and branding services, Brand Empower continues to establish benchmarks for industry recognition and empowerment. Its partnership with Brand Empower for organizing GEA 2024 underlined the seamless integration of event management and digital expertise. The first edition of GEA 2018 held on 7th October 2018 with Raveena Tandon, the second edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene, the third edition with Anupam Kher and the fourth edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene as the chief guest, Brand Empower has always celebrated the best in the industry.

