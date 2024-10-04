MG Windsor Becomes India's First Passenger EV to Record 15,176 Bookings on the First Day

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 4: MG Windsor EV, India's 1st Intelligent CUV, received a significant customer response minutes after the bookings commenced on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 7:30 am. Within 24 hours, the company secured bookings for 15,176 units, making MG Windsor India's 1st Passenger EV to achieve such a feat. This milestone highlights the growing demand for four-wheeler EVs in the Indian market and underscores the shift toward electric mobility.

Commenting on this Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "We are grateful to our customers who have embraced the MG Windsor wholeheartedly and enabled it to reach the milestone of 15,176 bookings in just one day. This achievement solidifies the MG Windsor's position as a progressive force in India's electric vehicle market. As the first EV to reach this benchmark, the MG Windsor's popularity underscores the increasing demand for sustainable, cost-effective, and rider-friendly transportation choices among Indian car buyers. We are delighted to contribute to this evolution, and remain committed to delivering innovative, intelligent, and eco-friendly mobility solutions."

The Windsor EV combines the comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV. The Intelligent CUV sports an aerodynamic design, spacious and opulent interiors, imposing stance, reassuring safety, smart connectivity, driving comfort, and many hi-tech features. It is available for car buyers at an attractive starting price of INR 9.99L + INR 3.5/km*, under the BaaS program. The option for an outright purchase is also available, with prices starting from INR 13,49,800 (ex-showroom).

Powering the MG Windsor EV is a 38 kWh Li-ion battery pack, which is IP67 certified, and delivers an impressive performance of 100KW (136ps) power and 200Nm Torque through four driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport), resulting in 332** km ARAI certified range on a single charge. The CUV is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence; and four vibrant colour options: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green.

The Windsor EV comes with several industry-first initiatives to make the ownership experience seamless. It is offered with a lifetime battery warranty to the first owner, one-year free charging at public chargers through the eHUB by MG app, assured 60% buyback after 3 years/45,000kms*** and MG e-Shield: A 3-3-3 package for complete peace of mind (3 years unlimited km warranty on vehicle/3 years RSA coverage/3 labour-free services).

*Terms & Conditions apply

**May vary on different driving conditions

***This program is a part of 3 years of maintenance package fee

