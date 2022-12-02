Microland launches "Reading Light - Padi Padi Padi" to improve English proficiency of students in Government Schools

Microland Foundation, a dedicated social development arm of Microland Limited, in partnership with the Department of Education, Tamil Nadu, and Learning Matters has introduced a program to enhance English proficiency in Government schools with TARA, an artificial intelligence-powered teacher that teaches communicative English. TARA is an intelligent combination of the best skills of human and machine teachers and is currently supporting 2200+ students in the Nilgiris and in Bengaluru.

To support the English proficiency program, Srinivasan TR, Chief People Officer and Raja Gopalan S, Non- Executive Director from Microland Ltd, Ramamoorthy G, Co-founder & CEO, Learning Matters launched the "Reading Light - Padi Padi Padi" project at Gandhi Memorial Higher Secondary School (GMHSS), Thuneri in Ooty block and Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) and Government High School (GHS) Milidane in Kotagiri block of the Nilgiris district on 2nd December 2022.

Srinivasan TR, Chief People Officer- Microland Ltd stated, "Microland, a global digital transformation company, has the 'Culture of Giving' embedded in its organizational ethos. 'Reading Light - Padi Padi Padi' is an enhanced reading initiative curated to cultivate the habit of reading in students at Government schools, thereby enhancing their English proficiency. Employees and the Microland Foundation have generously supported this initiative with their contributions and we are glad that students at Government schools can reap the benefits of this program. We are also thankful to the Department of Education, Tamil Nadu, for supporting this cause."

Raja Gopalan S, Non-Executive Director, Microland Ltd. elaborated on the model of 'Reading Light - Padi Padi Padi' to enhance English fluency "The books are categorized into learning levels such that it is synchronized with class activities and the TARA program. A collection of international and classic Indian tales, a bilingual library manual, badges, and stickers are designed to motivate students to read more and to create a sense of competition. The badges distributed among students will function as a token of recognition with 3 levels - each level signifying the reading capability of each student."

Microland Foundation has established its presence in the Nilgiris District with several initiatives and invites partnership from academia, corporate funders, government agencies, and individuals to develop a beneficial long-term collaboration. The Foundation has also been at the forefront of improving the state of education in the Nilgiris and in surrounding areas by providing guidance and support for students in need.

Microland Foundation has been established as a dedicated social development arm, forging meaningful partnerships to conceptualize and implement projects that solve society's most pressing problems. A CSR Board of distinguished professionals bring deep developmental sector expertise and digital inventiveness along with dedicated employees championing our initiatives to form an advantageous and conducive ecosystem for the Foundation's operations. We are dedicated to uplifting and empowering lives with a bottom up and collaborative approach while promising long-term commitment to issues and sectors.

All social activities of the Microland Foundation are effectuated keeping the community at the heart of Microland's CSR endeavours.

