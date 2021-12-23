Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital, JP Nagar inaugurates Level 3 NICU

As an extension of its vision to provide best treatment facilities, Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospital, JP Nagar today inaugurated all-new state-of-the-art level 3 NICU in the city.

Located at its premises, the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) was inaugurated by Indian actress and producer, Priyanka Upendra. The NICU with 9 specialised beds will offer comprehensive care for babies in the highest risk categories, ranging from prematurity to life-threatening diseases.

The well-equipped NICU will be a special area to care for newborns with complications requiring intensive medical attention, and will be well staffed with experienced neonatologists and paediatricians, specialised NICU nursing staff supported by a multi-disciplinary team of specialists. Some of the state-of-the-art facilities include, a dedicated neonatal ambulance for transport of neonates, in-utero transfer facility, high-frequency ventilators, monitors, breathing aids and other equipment.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka Upendra, Indian Actress, Producer and a Mother said, "I would like to congratulate Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospital for achieving another milestone by launching level 3 NICU. Milann's effort to provide world-class medical practices and clinical services be it in terms of fertility & birthing or paediatric & neonatal is commendable. Being a mother myself, considering the higher risk of pregnancies these days, I understand the need of every mother to be in the best possible hands for best possible care. And I believe that this endeavour of Milann would serve the purpose. My best wishes for all the future endeavours of Milann."

Commenting on the launch, Shailesh Guntu, CEO, Milann & Director Healthcare Services, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. said, "Having a legacy of over 30 years, Milann has touched many lives since its inception and today is a matter of great pride for all of us in the organisation. The relentless faith shown by patients for our services in fertility care has enabled Milann to venture into birthing, with a Precious Baby Centre, backed by holistic expertise in providing superlative women and child care in terms of handling high-risk pregnancies and critical cases. The level 3 NICU at Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospital, JP Nagar will provide personalised care that will transform the way parents experience healthcare for their little ones."

Adding on, Dr Praveen Kumar Venkatagiri, National Director, Neonatology & Clinical Operations, Milann said, "This level 3 NICU will be of great help to Milann's Precious Baby Centre. Our specialized team has vast experience in dealing with the smallest and youngest of babies and is well equipped to manage the most critical of cases. With the best of NICU machines such as advanced high-frequency ventilators, monitors, breathing aids and other equipment backed by the expertise of the medical team, we can assure better treatment options and outcomes."

The launch also witnessed unveiling of a Birthing Package called the Happy Mom Package which includes benefits pertaining to comprehensive care needed to have a safe and peaceful birthing experience. For more details contact 1800 102 8860.

Established in 1990, Milann was formerly known as Bangalore Assisted Conception Centre (BACC). The company was re-branded as Milann when it entered a strategic partnership with Health Care Global Enterprise Limited (HCGEL) in 2013 and became a 100 per cent HCGEL subsidiary in 2020. With 8 centres spread across India at prime locations, having a legacy of more than 30 years, Milann has helped over 1,00,000 couples experience the joy of parenthood while establishing benchmarks in technology, training and clinical competence in the field of Maternity, Antenatal Care, Gynaecology & Infertility.

Since its inception, Milann has always been at the forefront of scientific research, giving comprehensive care to patients with access to a whole range of advanced reproductive services and state-of-the-art technologies. A five-time winner of the "Best in Fertility Services" award by the Times of India, Milann has some of the other feathers to its cap including the ET Best Healthcare Award 2021.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor